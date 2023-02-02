Pinetop Country Club hires Arizona turf veteran Harold Mitchell as superintendent

Pinetop Country Club in Pinetop, Arizona, announced the hiring of Harold Mitchell as the club’s new golf course superintendent. As Pinetop Country Club’s superintendent, Mitchell will oversee the Agronomy operations of the club’s 18-hole Championship golf course, practice facilities and clubhouse landscape maintenance.

Mitchell has nearly a decade of Agronomy and golf course management experience working at both daily-fee and private facilities. He most recently worked in dual roles at Laughlin Ranch Golf Club in Bullhead City, Arizona, serving as both the club’s general manager and golf course superintendent. Prior to his move to Bullhead City, Mitchell was the superintendent at Torreon Golf Club in Show Low, Arizona, where he gained extensive knowledge on winter protection including snow mold and winterizing the irrigation system. Throughout his career, Mitchell has also served on the Agronomy teams at Clubs in Flagstaff and Oro Valley.

“We are thrilled to have someone with Harold’s skill and experience to lead our Agronomy operations and we look forward to the fresh set of eyes and ideas on the property,” Pinetop Country Club Board President Ed O’Brien said.

Originally from Cottonwood, Arizona, Mitchell attended the University of Arizona, has a Bachelor of Science degree in turf science, and holds multiple Agronomy certifications. He has been with Troon since 2016.

“When we began the search for our next superintendent, I could have only hoped we would find someone like Harold,” Pinetop general manager Ryan Lanzen said. “I am excited to get Harold on property, as we continue to build on the outstanding foundation already in place.”

In 2021, Pinetop Country Club completed a $4 million clubhouse renovation and is coming off a strong year of membership growth in all membership categories, with more than 500 members. Pinetop Country Club was established in 1965 as the Cornerstone of the Pinetop Country Club land development project and is located near the town of Pinetop, centered in the White Mountains of eastern Arizona. At 7,400 feet in elevation, the mountain air is cool, and the golf course is nestled among gorgeous tall pines, aspens and beautiful summer homes. Country Club amenities include an 18-hole Championship golf course designed by Milt Coggins, Sr., tennis and pickleball courts, and clubhouse restaurant and lounge. The club is owned by its members, and managed by Troon Privé, the private club operating division of Troon.