Pinellas Arts & Entertainment: Signal Box Art, Out Of Eden Exhibit

LARGO, FL — Creative Pinellas and Pinellas County are joining together to create the 2023 ARTWorks Signal Box Project that encourages artists to submit original artwork to beautify Pinellas County by Transforming the traffic signal control boxes into a collection of public art.

The purpose of traffic signal cabinet art is to deter graffiti vandalism on transportation infrastructure, beautify the rights of way and community, and support Pinellas County as an arts destination. The use of art on public infrastructure has been shown to prevent graffiti vandalism in the county, demonstrating that “Public Art Works.” The Signal Box project will have two rounds of Call to Artists in 2023 with nine locations identified throughout Pinellas County. The first Call to Artists launched Jan. 20, and the first three Pinellas County artists will be selected through a process that reviews their portfolio of work submitted, written design concepts and their history as a working artist in Pinellas County. The second Call to Artists will open in the spring and will seek six Pinellas County artists.

This program is open to all Pinellas County-based professional visual artists, graphic designers, Illustrators and photographers. Artwork may be abstract or representational. “We are excited about this partnership with Pinellas County and the opportunity to create more work for local artists while beautifying these traffic signal cabinets in our community which is proven to deter graffiti vandalism,” said Creative Pinellas CEO Barbara St. Clair. “This ARTworks Signal Box Project adds even more to the great work already being done with signal boxes in Pinellas County and further enhances the Arts Coast experience.”

Pinellas County and Creative Pinellas have worked together to select nine locations throughout Pinellas County and will be connecting with the communities where the signal boxes are located through surveys and community meetings during the project. The majority of the locations have a close connection to the Pinellas Trail to help create the idea of ​​an outdoor gallery along one of Pinellas County’s most popular destinations. The art will cover all sides of the signal box. There is no required theme for the work, but the work must be engaging and a good fit for the community. It cannot contain any representation of traffic lights, signs or signals, and must be appropriate for display in a public space without distracting drivers.

“The Graffiti Abatement Art Program has been a growing success in the county with the completion of eight murals in four years,” said Tom Washburn, transportation division director of Pinellas County Public Works. “Our continued partnership with Creative Pinellas will extend the program to traffic signal cabinets and allow for even more art from our local artists to be seen throughout the community while also deterring vandalism on our transportation infrastructure.” Artists should submit their portfolio of artwork and will be asked to share one or two sentences about ideas they have on the signal box. Artists will not present designs in the application process. Chosen artists will create the designs that will be transformed into vinyl wraps to be professionally installed and will receive an $800 grant for their design.

A panel that includes Pinellas County representatives, a Creative Pinellas representative, art curator and community member will be part of the selection committee that selects the awarded artists. There will be an artist information session in which artists will be invited to learn about the project, ask questions about the process or locations. The planned date for the online meeting will be announced on the Call to Artists Grant page. To learn more about the call to artists, sign up for the artist information sessions, see the planned location for the first three signal boxes and to take the community survey, click here. For additional information on the signal box program, contact Lea Umberger and Carol Matlock, arts project managers at Creative Pinellas here. Creative Pinellas

Pinellas County is seeking artists to transform plain, boring signal boxes into works of art. Broadway Musicals Explained Learn from broadway entertainer Ellen Katz during her live presentation in costume as she teaches and entertains using musical clips, history and enjoyable anecdotes about Broadway musicals Monday, Jan. 30 from 12:30 to 2 pm at the Hale Senior Activity Center, 330 Douglas Ave. in Dunedin. The cost is $5 per person.

Register online or in person at the Hale Senior Activity Center. Out Of Eden Series Visit the Gallery at Creative Pinellas, 12211 Walsingham Road, Largo, for internationally acclaimed Cuban American artist Yolanda Sánchez’ nature-inspired art exhibit titled “Out of Eden.” This is the first time that her textile work and her paintings have been shown together. Her textiles are created using the traditional Korean Bojagi wrapping technique while her fabric choice and color are anything but traditional. Her artwork is full of lush, vibrant colors that reflect the landscape surrounding the Gallery at Creative Pinellas and all of Pinewood Park. Born in Havana, Cuba, Yolanda Sánchez immigrated to the United States in February 1960. She obtained a doctorate in clinical psychology from Florida State University and has practiced and taught psychology at the graduate level for more than 30 years. In her mid-30s, Sánchez returned to school, obtaining a Bachelor of fine arts degree and subsequently a Master’s of fine arts degree from Yale University in painting. She is a Fulbright Scholar, completing her Fellowship as a painter in Spain. Most recently, she was a visiting scholar and artist at the American Academy in Rome, Italy.

Sánchez has taught at Florida International University, the University of Miami, Nova University and Yale University. She has received numerous awards including, most recently, a Miami Individual Artists Stipend Award through the Miami-Dade County Department of Cultural Affairs with the support of the National Endowment for the Arts. Currently, Sánchez is a full-time working artist, exhibiting nationally and internationally in numerous venues. In New York, she is represented by Kathryn Markel Fine Arts. Her works will be on exhibit at the Gallery through April 16. Visit The Gallery at Creative Pinellas at no cost Wednesday through Sunday from noon to 5 pm A Night of Murder Mysteries Progressive Arts Theater will present “A Night of Murder Mysteries” on Feb. 10 at 7 pm at the Dunedin Community Center, 1920 Pinehurst Road. The family-friendly performance uses audience participation to determine the ending. Tickets are $15 and can be purchased here. Libations will be available at the event’s Mystery bar.

Art With A Purpose The VFW Post 2550 of Dunedin is hosting a Dunedin Community Art Market on April 8 between 9 am and 2 pm Titled “Art With A Purpose,” the pop-up market will support local artists, Veterans and Veteran services. The market will take place both indoors and outdoors and will include raffles, games, breakfast and more. Learn more about the market and how to become a vendor by clicking here. Lealman Mural Artists Chosen Creative Pinellas announced the selected artists for the Lealman Mural Project and the launch of community surveys. With one of its largest submissions pools for the Lealman Mural Projects to date, three mural artists have been selected to create new works at the Lealman Innovation Academy on 28th Street North, Tommy Todd’s Landscape and Design on Haines Road North and new business Atelier St Pete, which opened in January, also on Haines Road North. The selected artists are Daniel Barojas, aka R5 and Rope5 (Lealman Innovation Academy), Reid Jenkins (Tommy Todd’s Landscape and Design) and Hanna Erikkson Patry (Atelier St. Pete). “We are pleased to announce the three selected artists for the Lealman Mural projects, in partnership with Pinellas County, the Lealman Exchange and the CRA,” said Creative Pinellas CEO Barbara St. Clair. “These murals by local artists will continue to bring high-quality, vibrant, public art while making a positive difference to the community.”

“We are thrilled to bring three more murals to the Lealman community, and thankful for the great job Creative Pinellas has done attracting such talented artists,” said Christopher Moore, Assistant to the office of the Pinellas County administrator. Barojas was born in Mexico City and now lives in St. Petersburg. He works in various artistic mediums including murals, painting, digital and mixed-media illustration, watercolor and gouache, graphic design, product design, jewelry and photography. During this process, he will be meeting with the scholars, faculty and staff at Lealman Innovation Academy so they can experience the process of an artist from concept to completion. “The students and teachers at Lealman Innovation Academy are very dedicated to their school. There is a great Synergy in the school, and they truly seem like one big family, working through life together for brighter futures,” said Barojas. “After chatting with students as well as Faculty at Lealman Innovation Academy, several ideas for a mural were developed. The concepts I developed were created with the hopes of achieving designs that reflect the feeling of the students and teachers.” This will be the third Lealman Mural Project created on 28th Street North, which is adjacent to the Joe’s Creek District, an area of ​​the CRA viewed by the county as having high redevelopment potential with a unique mix of industrial and Warehouse businesses including the new Tesla site, and production locations for Mother Kombucha and Kahwa Coffee. Murals already completed include Cheryl “Jujmo” Weber’s “Desert Landscape” mural at the Red Mesa Warehouse and Laura “Miss Crit” Spencer’s “Garden Variety” mural at Mother Kombucha. Two new murals will also be introduced to the landscape of Haines Road North. Jenkins has been selected as the artist to design and create a two-story mural for the Tommy Todd Landscape and Design warehouse, which has been part of the Lealman business community for 40 years. Jenkins grew up in St. Petersburg, and is recognized for his exploration into the identity, bonds, successes and struggles of the human experience.

“Research, play and experimentation are a lot of what I do to develop a design,” said Jenkins. “It’s a balancing act. You have to keep in mind the neighborhood, the business, as well as what inspires you as an artist.” Patry will bring her design and style to Atelier St.Pete, a ceramics studio and shop that is the newest business opened on Haines Road. Patry is from Stockholm, Sweden, and now calls Indian Rocks Beach home. Her paintings are a mix of realistic and abstract with a focus on interesting compositions and contrasts to create new shapes. “I’ve been wanting to paint a mural in St. Pete since the first time I came to visit 10 years ago,” said Patry. “I am very excited to be a part of this amazing art community by contributing with my art and developing my career as a mural artist.” The artists began work on the murals this month. These Lealman Mural Projects are an ongoing partnership between Creative Pinellas and Pinellas County’s Community Redevelopment Agency with the goal of creating appealing spaces that uplift and represent the rich culture and environment of this developing area.

Creative Pinellas and the Lealman CRA would like the opportunity to engage with Lealman Residents to tell them more about the artists and the Lealman Mural Project through the community surveys and a future community meeting. Lealman residents, business owners or those who work in the area are encouraged to take their community survey and share their thoughts on the project by clicking here. Creative Pinellas

Mural artist Leo Gomez sits on top of the Lealman mural he created. Musicians Wanted The Dunedin Concert Band is looking for an oboist, pianist and percussionist to join the band for its Feb. 19 performances. Rehearsals will be held Tuesdays at 7 pm Those interested can fill out the Performance Inquiry Form here.

