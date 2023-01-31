Pinellas Arts & Entertainment: Dave Mason, Architecture Photo Exhibit

PINELLAS COUNTY, FL — Remember all the variety shows from the ’70s and ’80s? Now is your chance to see them live and re-created by Las Vegas’ No. 1 impersonators, the Edwards twins, Wednesday, Feb. 1 at 2 and 7:30 pm at the Central Park Performing Arts Center, 105 Central Park Drive, Largo. Hear impressions of Sonny & Cher, Billy Joel, Elton John and more.

Tickets are $29.50 to $60.50. Click here. Comedian Of Year On Stage Chipper Lowel, two-time “Comedy Magician of the Year,” brings a high-energy Blend of hilarious comedy, original magic and jaw-dropping Mentalism to the Central Park Performing Arts Center, 105 Central Park Drive, Largo, Saturday, Feb. 4 at 8 pm He performs dangerous juggling stunts, ad-libs, improvisation and more.

Tickets are $19.50 to $34.50. Click here. Leep-Rattner Museum of Art

48th Annual International Miniature Art Show There’s still time to see the 48th annual International Miniature Art Show, which runs through Feb. 5 in the North, South and Center galleries of the Leepa-Rattner Museum of Art, 600 E Klosterman Road in Tarpon Springs. The exhibition includes more than 600 miniature works from around the globe and more than 100 miniatures from the society’s permanent collection. Throughout the duration of the exhibition, visitors can talk to and observe artists while they demonstrate their techniques including oil painting, scrimshaw, drawing, sculpture and more. Many artists create their work under magnification, using a variety of mediums and methods and the tiniest of brushes for paintings. Demonstrators may come from as far away as England and Canada.

Click here. Leepa-Rattner

"Building Legacies: Architecture & Design" featuring photography by Joseph Constantino will be on exhibit at the Leepa-Rattner Museum, 600 E Klosterman Road in Tarpon Springs through Feb. 12.

“Building Legacies: Architecture & Design” is the overarching theme for a series of exhibitions that celebrate the 20th anniversary of the Leepa-Rattner Museum of Art and its award-winning design. The latest exhibition in this series Highlights 14 solarized black-and-white Photographs by Joseph Constantino who explores the Architectural Wonders of the Tampa Bay area including the Leepa-Rattner Museum of Art, the Dalí Museum, the Florida Museum of Photographic Arts and Florida Polytechnic University. Joseph Constantino (American, b. 1931), Florida Polytechnic University, 2014, solarized black-and-white photograph, 19 x 13 in., Leepa-Rattner Museum of Art, St. Petersburg College, gift of the artist, 2015.8.1

Discounted Florida Orchestra Tickets Pick any four Florida Orchestra concerts and get 25 percent off through Feb. 6. Mix and match at least four Masterworks and Pops concerts for $30 a ticket, all fees included at Venues in Tampa, St. Petersburg and Clearwater. How to Order 1. Visit ComposeYourOwn.com

2. Enter promo code CYBER25 before selecting concerts

3. Select 4 or more concerts and click proceed

4. Your tickets are now $30, all fees included

5. Complete order

Morning Coffee Concert German Romanticism including music from Brahms, Beethoven, Bruch and Wagner will be conducted by Chelsea Gallo for the Florida Orchestra on Feb. 1 at 11 am at Ruth Eckerd Hall. Click here. Legendary Rocker Dave Mason Legendary rocker Dave Mason will be performing in Clearwater at the Bilheimer Capitol Theater on Saturday, Feb. 4 at 8 p.m A Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member, Mason is best known for his soulful voice and unsurpassed guitar playing. Click here for tickets.

Blues On The Block Blues on the Block, a spinoff event of the Clearwater Sea-Blues Festival, will be taking over the 600 block of Cleveland Street in Clearwater Feb. 24-25. The Clearwater Sea-Blues Festival will make a grand return to a newly renovated Waterfront park and music venue after the completion of Imagine Clearwater construction in July. The musical lineup for Blue on the Block includes: Friday, Feb. 24 Selwyn Birchwood

Annika Chambers & Paul DesLauriers Saturday, Feb. 25

Shaw Davis & The Black Ties

Altered Five Blues Band

Maggie Rose

Josh Hoyer & Soul Colossal Blues on the Block is a free event and tickets are not necessary for general admission. For $50, VIP ticket holders can enjoy a lounge experience in Station Square Park with snacks and soft drinks. VIP guests will receive three complimentary alcoholic beverages (beer/wine), access to private restrooms and entrance to a reserved seating area directly in front of the stage. Buy VIP here. Blue Man Group Blue Man Group, the famous blue percussionists, bring a creative show of drumming and pulsing Comedy to Clearwater’s Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen-Booth Road, Feb. 2 and 3 at 8 pm Click here for tickets.

Out Of Eden Series Visit the Gallery at Creative Pinellas, 12211 Walsingham Road, Largo, for internationally acclaimed Cuban American artist Yolanda Sánchez’ nature-inspired art exhibit titled “Out of Eden.” This is the first time that her textile work and her paintings have been shown together. Her textiles are created using the traditional Korean Bojagi wrapping technique while her fabric choice and color are anything but traditional. Her artwork is full of lush, vibrant colors that reflect the landscape surrounding the Gallery at Creative Pinellas and all of Pinewood Park. Currently, Sánchez is a full-time working artist, exhibiting nationally and internationally in numerous venues. In New York, she is represented by Kathryn Markel Fine Arts.

Her works will be on exhibit at the Gallery through April 16. Visit The Gallery at Creative Pinellas at no cost Wednesday through Sunday from noon to 5 pm A Night of Murder Mysteries Progressive Arts Theater will present “A Night of Murder Mysteries” on Feb. 10 at 7 pm at the Dunedin Community Center, 1920 Pinehurst Road.

The family-friendly performance uses audience participation to determine the ending. Tickets are $15 and can be purchased here. Libations will be available at the event’s Mystery bar. Dunedin Community Market The VFW Post 2550 of Dunedin is hosting a Dunedin Community Art Market on April 8 between 9 am and 2 pm Titled “Art With A Purpose,” the pop-up market will support local artists, Veterans and Veteran services. The market will take place both indoors and outdoors and will include raffles, games, breakfast and more. Learn more about the market and how to become a vendor by clicking here. Musicians Wanted The Dunedin Concert Band is looking for an oboist, pianist and percussionist to join the band for its Feb. 19 performances. Rehearsals will be held Tuesdays at 7 pm Those interested can fill out the Performance Inquiry Form here.

