PINEHURST’S EVER-EVOLVING TALAMORE RESORT FEATURED ON OCTOBER TRAVELING GOLFER

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. – The Greatest golf courses in America are ever-evolving projects … with golf perfection envisioned as the Ultimate goal.

Muirfield Village in Ohio is the private laboratory of Jack Nicklaus. Shadow Creek near Las Vegas is the Supreme project of architect Tom Fazio. On a more Clandestine level, Pine Valley – the No. 1-ranked golf course in the world – is always being tweaked and improved.

Talamore Resort, in Pinehurst, North Carolina, has followed the same aggressive path since it opened in 1991.

Originally designed by Rees Jones, Talamore Resort received immediate acclaim in the very competitive and historic golf market of Pinehurst. But ownership did not rest on its laurels. Small changes were made over the years – then the renovation process ramped up in 2016. The greens were re-grassed from bentgrass to hybrid bermuda. Cart paths were re-directed and some re-routing took place to make the course more player-friendly.

In 2021 and early 2022 another project was aimed at Rebuilding and adding more stacked-sodwall bunkers. More importantly, they were rebuilt using the EcoBunker System that uses artificial sod pads to construct the walls, with a concrete backing. The result was aesthetically eye-popping and a godsend to the maintenance team

For all of those reasons, Talamore Resort is the topic of the October Episode of the award-winning Traveling Golfer television show.

“It is very exciting to show the golf world all that we have done at Talamore Resort,” says Matt Hausser, Talamore’s general manager. “The sodwall bunker project has been accompanied by the creation of a new 17,000 square foot putting green and a covered, computerized practice facility that adds the highest technology in all of golf to the experience at Talamore. We can now keep our golf guests busy and entertained from early morning and into the night.”

Talamore Resort is part of a golf club network that includes the Arnold Palmer-designed Mid-South Club, located less than a mile away. The two properties, which include first-class accommodations, provide an unmatched one-two golf package option in the Pinehurst area.

In addition, there are two private clubs in Pennsylvania – Talamore Country Club in Ambler and Applecross Country Club in Downingtown – that complete a four-club package. A member at one is a member at all.

“I have been coming to Talamore Resort for many years,” explains Tony Leodora, host of the Traveling Golfer television show. “Each time, I feel as if I have arrived at a new property. The changes are a source of discovery with each visit. Constant improvement has been the mantra at Talamore Resort, as is the case at Mid-South Club. They have become bucket-list stops on a Pinehurst golf trip.”

