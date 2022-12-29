Pineda scores fourth goal for AEK Athens

Orbelín Pineda scored another stunner in the Super Ligue 1 for AEK Athens in a 4-0 win over Volos on Wednesday night at Panthessaliko Stadio. The Mexican international scored on the half-hour mark when his side was leading 1-0 following Gerasimos Mitoglou’s goal.

The former Cruz Azul midfielder received a pass from Levi García from the right flank just outside the box and drilled it with his right foot to give his team a 2-0 lead. Five minutes later Tom van Weert scored a third and Levi García would also find the back of the net to give AEK Athens the three points.

This result puts them in second place in the standings with 35 points and a record of 11 wins, two draws and two defeats. They are fighting with Panathinaikos for first place and their next meeting will be on matchday 17 on 8 January. A win for AEK will put them in the fight to win the Greek league this season.

Pineda in Peak form

It was Pineda’s fourth goal of the season in 15 league appearances. The 26-year-old has not missed a game since arriving at the Greek side during the summer and he has always been used as a starter. Pineda didn’t take a break following his participation with Mexico at the World Cup and he has become a key player for manager Matias Almeyda.