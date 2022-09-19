Pinecrest moves up in volleyball top 25, Reagan now second in the west

HighSchoolOT updates its volleyball rankings each week, using a Top 25 for the eastern and western halves of the state. The counties are divided the same way the NC High School Athletic Association divides them for playoff purposes. To compare to last week’s rankings, click here.

West Top 25: Can anyone beat North Iredell? The Raiders defeated Marvin Ridge on Saturday, giving it wins over Nos. 3, 4, 7, 10, 14, 16, 19, 22, 23, 24, and 25! Reagan and Marvin Ridge flip-flop spaces in the top 10, as do Sun Valley and TC Roberson. Cox Mill and South Iredell make big moves up the Top 25, while Mallard Creek and West Iredell make their first top 25 Appearances of the season, replacing Providence and East Forsyth.

North Iredell 15-0 Reagan 21-0 Marvin Ridge 13-4 Watauga 10-1 Ardrey Bell 13-1 Hough 10-2 West Rowan 11-3 Asheville Christian 13-0 Sun Valley 13-1 TC Roberson 12-3 Cox Mill 9-4 South Iredell 7-5 Brevard 8-2 West Henderson 15-2 McMichael 16-2 North Henderson 11-3-1 Polk County 11-1 Kings Mountain 14-2 Lake Norman 9-5 University Christian 10-1 Mallard Creek 7-4 Fred T. Foard 8-3 West Iredell 9-3 East Lincoln 7-3 St. Stephens 10-4

Eastern Top 25: The biggest result from this past week was by far Pinecrest’s win over Green Hope. The Patriots rocketed up from 19th to fourth, their only losses this year having come to No. 1 Millbrook and No. 3 Chapel Hill. The same 25 teams are still ranked this week, but there was some big shuffling from spots 12-25.

Millbrook 12-0 North Raleigh Christian 16-0 Chapel Hill 14-2 Pinecrest 11-2 Green Hope 12-2 Middle Creek 11-1 Cedar Ridge 12-1 Green Level 10-3 Apex Friendship 7-3 Cardinal Gibbons 5-6 JH Rose 14-1 Heritage 10-2 Camden County 9-0 DH Conley 6-4 Midway 12-0 Ashley 9-6 Hoggard 11-9 Laney 12-1 Cleveland 10-1 Gray’s Creek 13-0 Perquimans 8-1 West Carteret 8-2 GRACE Christian (Raleigh) 12-2 Rocky Mount Academy 17-0 Bartlett Yancey9-0