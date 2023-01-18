Pine Belt players, coaches selected to Basketball All-Star Games in March
JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) – It’s that time of year again for Mississippi high school basketball players to showcase their skills with and against the best of the best from the state and Alabama.
The Mississippi Association of Coaches announced their player and Coach selections for both the 2023 Mississippi/Alabama and the Mississippi Sports Medicine North/South All-Star Basketball games on Jan. 9.
As a Blow to the Pine Belt, no boys’ or girls’ basketball player from the area was selected to participate in the MS/AL game; however, Hattiesburg High School Boys’ Head Coach Ernie Watson was selected to be the administrative Coach for the Mississippi boys’ team.
For the North/South games, several Pine Belt high school basketball players were selected to play. The North/South games are divided into six games, as teams are made up of players from either of the three class-A regions from the northern and southern parts of the state:
- Two teams for 1A/2A/3A Girls’ North and South
- Two teams for 1A/2A/3A Boys’ North and South
- Two teams for 4A/5A/6A Girls’ North and South
- Two teams for 4A/5A/6A Boys’ North and South
Boys’ and girls’ Pine Belt players will represent their class regions on the South teams.
Here are the Pine Belt players and coaches that were selected for the South All-Star teams:
PLAYERS
- DeAndrea Dexter – West Marion High School
- Ansley Easterling – Jefferson Davis County High School
- Rha’Khaya Jones – Heidelberg High School
- Za’Kala McDonald – Heidelberg High School
- Anna Patterson – Bay Springs High School
- Nicole Sandifer – Magee
COACHES
- Tony Woods – Jefferson Davis County High School
PLAYERS
- Donny Anderson – East Marion High School
- Cordarious Hathorn – Jefferson Davis County High School
- Jaden Jones – McLaurin High School
- Latreyveon Lowe – Collins High School
- Jamei McGhee – Heidelberg High School
- Dave Woullard – Richton High School
PLAYERS
- Ariel Parker – Wayne County High School
- Kamaiyah Pruitt – Pass Christian High School
- Marissa Ulmer – Laurel High School
PLAYERS
- Cooper Kennedy – West Jones High School
- Stephen McCullon Jr. – Hattiesburg High School
COACHES
- Regis Huddleston – West Jones
The North/South All-Star Games will take place on Saturday, March 18 at AE Wood Coliseum on the campus of Mississippi College in Clinton.
Game times for each game are as follows:
- 1A/2A/3A Girls’: Noon
- 1A/2A/3A Boys’: 2 p.m
- 4A/5A/6A Girls’: 4 p.m
- 4A/5A/6A Boys’: 6 p.m
Admission for the games will be $10, as tickets will be available for purchase through GoFan and at the gate. MAC Cards will also be accepted.
The MS/AL Games will be played on Saturday, March 11 in Mobile, Ala.
