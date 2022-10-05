Pine Belt football players selected for 2022 MAC All-Star Football games

CLINTON, Miss. (WDAM) – The Mississippi Association of Coaches announced details and rosters for the 2022 Bernard Blackwell North/South Classic and 2022 Mississippi/Alabama Game.

Many Pine Belt high school football players were selected during a press conference Wednesday to be members of either the Mississippi All-Star or the South All-Star teams in their respective games in December.

The Mississippi/Alabama All-Star Game will take place at Hancock Whitney Stadium on the University of South Alabama campus in Mobile, Al. on Saturday, Dec. 10, at noon.

Seven players from the Pine Belt area were selected to the Mississippi roster during the press conference:

Jaylen Aborom, ATH – Oak Grove

Zavion Coleman, DL – Picayune Memorial

Ty Jones, LB – Bay Springs

Tabias Hinton, LB – Hattiesburg

Malachi Breland, OL – Laurel

JQ Gray, RB – Oak Grove

Dante Dowdell, RB – Picayune Memorial

Tickets for the 2022 MS/AL Game will be available through GoFan. No ticket prices at this time.

The game will be live-streamed through FNUTL.com and available through the MAC Network, Roku, AppleTV and Amazon Firestick.

The Bernard Blackwell Classic will take place at Milner Stadium on the campus of Gulfport High School in Gulfport, Ms., on Saturday, Dec. 17, at 11:30 am

13 Pine Belt players were selected for the South team’s roster during the press conference:

Tyran Warren, DB – Picayune Memorial

Malcolm Boykin, DB – Hattiesburg

Tucker Smith, DL – Poplarville

Mason Jenkins, DL – West Jones

Mason Clinton, DL – Petal

Kelton Mickell, DL – Petal

DJ Cloyd, LB – Columbia

Nakiel Trotter, LB – Poplarville

TJ Harvey, LB – Oak Grove

Kane Edwards, OL – Poplarville

Malik Ellis, OL – Laurel

Logan Walker, OL – Oak Grove

Anthony Ross, RB – Bay Springs

Oak Grove High School head and assistant coaches Drew Causey and Benjie Merchant were also selected to the South Team’s coaching staff, with Causey taking over as the team’s head coach. Poplarville High School head coach Jay Beech was also selected as an assistant coach.

Tickets for the Bernard Blackwell Classic are $10 and will be available at the gate on game day and GoFan. MAC cards will also be accepted.

For information on both games, click the links below:

2022 Mississippi/Alabama All-Star Football Game

2022 Bernard Blackwell North/South All-Star Football Game

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.