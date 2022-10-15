Pinckney football blanked for the first time in eight years by UD Jesuit

HAZEL PARK — Pinckney’s football team was shut out for the first time in eight years Friday night in a 38-0 loss to Detroit UD Jesuit.

The last time the Pirates couldn’t score was in a 28-0 loss to Brighton on Sept. 12, 2014. Pinckney scored in 78 straight games after that.

Pinckney was held to 82 yards on 27 carries. Junior Luke Marhofer, making his second start at quarterback in the absence of senior Brady Raymond, was 5-for-14 for 34 yards and two interceptions. He threw for 216 yards and two touchdowns in his debut behind center the previous week at Ypsilanti.

“Luke didn’t have it tonight,” Pinckney Coach Jason Carpenter said. “He’s our only option right now. We’ve got to do a better job of calming his nerves, and our wide receivers didn’t do him any favors tonight with dropped passes. We had three crucial drops tonight. We turned the ball over, which we typically don’t do.

