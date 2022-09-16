Pilsen artist Sentrock turned his love of street art into community building

ELMHURST, Ill. (CBS) — During Hispanic Heritage Month, CBS 2 is featuring an artist from Pilsen whose career began with a can of spray paint.

As a Mexican-American, he told us his life symbolizes the American Dream, a dream he wants to help others achieve.

CBS 2’s Albert Ramon caught up with him at his new exhibit at the Elmhurst Art Museum.

Joseph Perez, or Sentrock, talks a lot about “freedom.” He feels it when he creates and wants you to feel it when you see his art.

“It’s the idea of ​​somebody wanting to find their freedom,” he said.

Perez showed what he called his “signature character,” Bird City Saint, a little boy wearing a super hero mask. His goal is to do good.

“When this little boy, my character, puts on the bird mask, he’s finding his freedom, his voice, his true self,” he said.

Sentrock said he first found his true self the first time he saw graffiti as a teenager.

“I’ve never been to an art museum,” he said. “So, for me, the museum was the graffiti we saw outside in the alleys and the old, abandoned buildings, so when I saw that, I fell in love with it.”

When he tried it himself, he got into some trouble, but his mother turned things around.

“I got suspended from school for exploring my artistic voice,” Perez said. “My mom was [like,] ‘If this is the route you want to go, this is something you really want to do, Let’s try to develop it.’ So, she got me boards and cans and brushes and let me do my thing in the backyard. I think that’s what really helped me stay on the positive path.”

That path led to “street art” that’s building community today. It started with murals that caught the eye of social media fans, then gallery owners and museums.

But Sentrock said it’s the authenticity, not the fame that keeps him going.

“For me, street art is the idea of ​​giving back to the people on the street, Everyday people,” he said. “It’s just constant communication with the viewer and the artist.”

But first and foremost, Perez is a family man. CBS 2 was with him as he walked his wife Summer and 1-year-old son Santos around the exhibit.

“When he gets older, I hope he can look back and realize platforms and places like this are for him,” Perez said. “I felt like things like this weren’t for me growing up … I want him to know your voice matters and who you are matters.”

Sentrock also mentors young artists, helping them find their voices. Those interested can see his exhibit “The Boy Who Wanted to Fly” at the Elmhurst Art Museum through Jan. 15.

And CBS 2 asked Perez about his artist name. He said he picked up the nickname “Sentrock” when he was a teenager, after he got in trouble for spray painting graffiti.

A friend told him it was not a good idea to keep signing his work with his real name.