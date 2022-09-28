Pilots Climb to 18th in United Soccer Coaches Top 25 Poll

PORTLAND, Ore. – The Portland Pilots Women’s soccer team rose once again in the United Soccer Coaches Top 25 poll, climbing all the way to 18th. It is their highest ranking since 2014.

The Pilots broke into the rankings for the first time in eight years earlier this month, slotting in at 24th in last week’s United Soccer Coaches poll. They currently boast the best win-loss percentage in the conference at .800 and are also first in saves per game (5.10) and second conference-wise in team save percentage (.911) and goals-against average (.500). Nationally, they are fifth in save percentage and 13thth in goals-against average.

Portland has also seen two players earn WCC Player of the Week honors, with goalkeeper Bre Norris winning twice and defender Colby Wilson winning once. Norris Ranks second in both the conference and the Nation in save percentage at .932, and she’s also first in the conference (ninth nationally) in shutouts (6) and second conference-wise (third nationally) in goals-against average (.349 ).

The Pilots are unbeaten through 10 games for the first time since 2010, sitting at 6-0-4. They open WCC play this week on Saturday, Oct. 1 at 7 pm here at Merlo Field. Check PortlandPIlots.com for live stats and video options.