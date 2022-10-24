Pike Road Arts and Crafts Fair coming Nov. 5 to Marks House

Thousands of shoppers will have 50 new vendors to choose from during the 57thth annual Pike Road Arts and Crafts Fair set for Nov. 5 at the Historic Marks House.

The Marks House is located at 890 Old Carter Hill Road in Pike Road. The Fair begins at 9 am and concludes at 4 pm There’s a $5 entry fee, and children 8 years old and younger are free. Cash only at the gate and ATMs will be available, said Rhonda Tatum, chair of the Fair.

“There is always enthusiasm and excitement in the air starting in early October in and around the Pike Road community with anticipation of the Pike Road Arts and Crafts Fair just right around the corner,” Tatum said. “In 2021, the year after the worst of the COVID, people started getting out more and the PRACF had well over 7,000 people come out and shop. This year we’re expecting at least that many and more. With heavy and fast growth in Pike Road, I believe the turnout for the Fair will hit historic numbers this year and in the coming years.”

