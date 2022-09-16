Pike Liberal Arts Releases Baxley as head football coach; Schofield named interim | High-school

DAVID MUNDEE



Pike Liberal Arts is making another head football coaching change.

An official at the school confirmed an early Thursday morning Troy Messenger tweet that said head Coach Travis Baxley was released as football Coach and Athletic director at the school for a “breach of contract.”

Charlie Schofield, a member of the coaching staff since 2019, has been named the interim head coach and athletic director.

Efforts by the Dothan Eagle on Thursday to reach Pike Liberal Arts headmaster Eric Burkett and Baxley for comments were unsuccessful.

Schofield’s first game as the head coach will be Friday night when the Patriots travel to Port St. Joe, Fla.

He will be the fifth head football coach in the last 10 months. The Patriots were led by Mario White until his sudden resignation last November before the AISA state semifinals and Pike Lib alum Rush Hixon took over the rest of the playoffs, including an AISA state Championship win over Tuscaloosa Academy.

Hixon, who was also Pike’s baseball coach, left earlier this summer for a job with Chipola College baseball. Pike Lib then Hired former Charles Henderson head Coach Hugh Fountain shortly after, but he pulled out a week later after securing a head coaching job at his alma mater of WS Neal.

The school then hired Baxley two weeks later. Baxley had been defensive coordinator at Pike Road before being chosen as the Patriots coach.

Schofield was elevated in August to the Pike Liberal Arts boys basketball coaching position. He was previously the head JV boys basketball Coach and Assistant Coach in both football and basketball. He also served as Assistant Athletic Director in the 2021-22 academic year.

Schofield graduated from Fort Dale Academy in 2012. He received his bachelor’s degree in Health and Physical Education from Troy and is currently working on his Master’s degree in PE from West Alabama.

Pike Liberal Arts is in its first year in the Alabama High School Athletic Association since joining in February after decades in the Alabama Independent Schools Association.

The Patriot football team, with only a few upperclassmen on the roster, has struggled so far with an 0-3 record against some tough teams – Class 3A No. 6 Mobile Christian, Bayside Academy and Chipley (Fla.).