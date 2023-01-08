Pikachu sneaks into Bulls-Jazz as a spectator… and an investigation into the owner is opened

It is usual to see a certain amount of competition in the seats of major Sporting events in an attempt to catch the attention of the athletes. Banners, costumes, dances, shouts? But there is a limit to everything. One NBA fan dressed up his dog as Pikachu and showed him around a couple of Arenas in recent weeks.

Most recently, he appeared in the front rows of Chicago’s United Center, where the little Pomeranian stole some of the spotlight as the Chicago Bulls faced the Utah Jazz.

However, this is the second time that the ‘Pokemon’ has made an appearance on a basketball court. It did so last December 26 during a Heat-Timberwolves game at the FTX Arena in Miami.

The owner is summoned by the law

Two days after that first appearance, authorities opened an investigation into Erik Torresthe owner of the animal. Kathleen LabradaAssistant director of Miami Animal Protective Services explains that it is a crime to sell or possess an animal that has been colored with any type of paint. Torres did not color it himself, but did it at a local store.

Despite being summoned to court since last December 28, the owner continues to walk his pet through scenes full of cameras that cannot keep away from the eye-catching animal.