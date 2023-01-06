Pigeons Playing Ping Pong, Mihali & Friends, Daniel Donato’s Cosmic Country and More

After an initial no-holds-barred lineup announcement, with appearances by String Cheese Incident, Phish bassist Mike Gordon, and Goose acoustic offshoot Orebolo, Northlands Music and Arts Festival has expanded its list of artists set to join them in Swanzey. NH, on June 16 and 17. The highly anticipated boutique Jubilee announced today they’ll welcome Pigeons Playing Ping Pong, Daniel Donato’s Cosmic Country, Mihali & Friends, and The Nth Power featuring artist at large Jen Hartswick, to their ranks.

The event in the beautiful and expansive New Hampshire countryside will now welcome over 25 nationally and regionally touring acts who will entertain and captivate through their Sonic Mastery over the two days. Other Highlights set to take place at Northlands Music and Arts Festival include Vermont’s Twiddle’s final festival appearance, the unhinged and loving energy of Andy Frasco and the UN, and performances by Too Many Zooz, Kitchen Dwellers, Neighbor, Doom Flamingo, Dogs in a Pile and Karina Rykman.

In addition to an exceptional musical lineup, Northlands will celebrate life, community and the environment and will continue its commitment to environmental sustainability through the elimination of single-use plastics and a reduction in carbon footprint with expanded recycling and vendor composting programs. Festival organizers want all attendees to “enjoy life and do good.”

Along with the excellent curation of musical acts, Northlands Music and Arts Festival will also welcome Collaborations between nationally recognized brands and local artisans, food and beverage vendors, craft tents with choice selections of fine art, jewelry, clothing and more.

Watch the official recap video from Northlands Music and Arts Festival 2022 below.