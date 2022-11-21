Pierre Volleyball Routs Lincoln, Finishes 5th At State

SIOUX FALLS – It was a very nice way to go out.

Pierre Governor Volleyball ended its 2022 season Saturday with a sweep of Sioux Falls Lincoln, 25-19, 25-16, 25-19 in the fifth-place match of the SDHSAA Class AA Volleyball State Tournament at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center.

Pierre (18-6) controlled the match basically from the start, trailing only once, when Lincoln scored the first point of the third set. The Governors’ blocking game, good through much of the season and in the state tournament, was solid again on Saturday with nine blocks. MaKenna Schlekeway had five block assists and Reese Terwilliger had four.

Ayvrie Kaiser, in her final match for Pierre, had 19 kills, a block assist and 11 digs. Another senior, Lily Sanchez, had 10 kills, three block assists, three digs and 18 set assists. Senior Remington Price served three aces. Terwilliger and Campbell Boddicker each served five aces.

Lincoln (21-12) had eight kills each from Linnea Nesheim and Jazz Kutey.

Pierre’s fifth-place finish is the Governors’ best in a state tournament since the second of back-to-back second-place finishes in 2008.

Kaiser and Terwilliger were named to the AA all-tournament team. Kaiser’s 40 Kills were fourth most among AA players. She also had seven block assists. Terwilliger had 32 kills, six aces, three solo blocks and 18 block assists. Her 50 points were fourth in the AA tournament.