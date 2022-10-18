Pierre Strong gets first NFL carry

After weeks of waiting, Pierre Strong finally got his first NFL carry in Sunday’s win over the Cleveland Browns.

The New England Patriots’ rookie fourth-round draft pick has been a healthy scratch a couple times already this season and played Mostly only on special teams when active, but with the Patriots dominating Sunday’s game against the Browns, Strong’s time finally came.

Strong was in the game for four plays on offense and nine on special teams, and gained 5 yards on his first rushing attempt as a pro.

A three-time 1,000-yard rusher for South Dakota State, Strong will hope to gradually increase his role for the Patriots, but that’s been tough so far, with Rhamondre Stevenson averaging 74.7 yards per game and 5.1 yards per carry and Damien Harris averaging 51.4 yards per game and 4.5 per carry.

Here’s this week’s look at the pro performance of the South Dakotans in the NFL.

Jack Cochrane, LB, Kansas City Chiefs (USD)

Made a pair of tackles on special teams in the Chiefs’ loss to the Bills, taking the field for 14 plays.

Matt Farniok, OL, Dallas Cowboys (Washington High School)

Played four snaps on offense and four on special teams in Dallas’ Sunday night loss to the Eagles.

Dennis Gardeck, LB, Arizona Cardinals (USF)

Was in the starting lineup for the Cardinals but played only 11 defensive snaps, finishing the game with one tackle.

Dallas Goedert, TE, Philadelphia Eagles (Britton-Hecla High School, SDSU)

Was on the field for 70 of the Eagles’ 71 Offensive plays but was targeted only five times, catching two passes for 22 yards. But the Eagles beat Dallas to improve to 6-0.

CJ Ham, FB, Minnesota Vikings (Augustana)

Saw increased action in the Vikings’ win at Miami, playing 18 snaps on offense and 25 on special teams. He had one carry for three yards and helped set the edge on Dalvin Cook’s game-clinching 53-yard touchdown run.

Trey Pipkins, OL, Los Angeles Chargers (USF)

Was questionable to play due to injury, but started and played at right tackle in the Chargers’ overtime win over the Broncos on Monday night.

Riley Reiff, OL, Chicago Bears (Parkston High School)

Played one snap in the Bears’ Thursday night loss to the Commanders.

Christian Rozeboom, LB, Los Angeles Rams (SDSU)

Played 22 snaps – all on special teams – in the Rams’ win over Carolina, and registered one tackle.

Pierre Strong, RB, New England Patriots (SDSU)

Had one carry for five yards.

Derrek Tuszka, LB, Los Angeles Chargers (Warner High School)

Had two tackles for the Chargers in their overtime win over the Broncos.

On practice squads:

Kameron Cline, Colts (USD)

Don Gardner, Bucs (SDSU)

Cade Johnson, Seahawks (SDSU)

Chris Oladokun, Chiefs (SDSU)

Chris Streveler, Jets (USD)

Injured:

Tom Compton, Broncos (USD)