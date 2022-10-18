Pierre Strong gets first NFL carry

Pierre Strong gets first NFL carry

After weeks of waiting, Pierre Strong finally got his first NFL carry in Sunday’s win over the Cleveland Browns.

The New England Patriots’ rookie fourth-round draft pick has been a healthy scratch a couple times already this season and played Mostly only on special teams when active, but with the Patriots dominating Sunday’s game against the Browns, Strong’s time finally came.

Strong was in the game for four plays on offense and nine on special teams, and gained 5 yards on his first rushing attempt as a pro.

A three-time 1,000-yard rusher for South Dakota State, Strong will hope to gradually increase his role for the Patriots, but that’s been tough so far, with Rhamondre Stevenson averaging 74.7 yards per game and 5.1 yards per carry and Damien Harris averaging 51.4 yards per game and 4.5 per carry.

