Pierre slips past Mitchell girls soccer on overtime Winner in Class AA Playoffs – Mitchell Republic

PIERRE — It took 20 extra minutes to decide the outcome of the Mitchell High School girls soccer team’s Class AA first-round playoff contest at Pierre, the second meeting between the two squads this season.

But in the end, a late overtime goal by eighth-seeded Pierre proved to be the difference in a 3-2 win over the ninth-seeded Kernels on a rain-soaked afternoon at the Pierre Indian Learning Center Soccer Complex.

After playing the full 80 minutes of regulation, Tuesday’s round-of-16 game went to overtime tied at 2. Then, with less than three minutes remaining in the first 10-minute overtime half, freshman Jasmine Jost fired a right-footed shot high across the face of Mitchell’s goal that snuck Underneath the crossbar to give the Governors the final lead of the contest.

The conclusion shared a passing resemblance to that of the regular-season meeting. Playing on the same field on Sept. 1, Mitchell charged ahead 3-0 just Moments into the second half but was undone by four Pierre goals in the final 19 minutes, the last of which came with just over one minute remaining as the Governors escaped with a win.

This time around, it was the Governors who struck first, as Elli Hughes slotted home the first goal less than eight minutes into the contest. But 15 minutes later, Mitchell’s top Goalscorer Mia Mullenmeister got on the end of a ball played across the box to tally her 21st goal of the season and tie the game at 1-1, where it would stay until halftime.

Less than 2 minutes into the second half, Brianna Sargent restored Pierre’s one-goal advantage with a shot into the bottom corner. Midway through the half, Mullenmeister crossed the ball into the 18-yard box, but the ball was mishandled by the Pierre goalkeeper and left at the feet of Kenzi Kayl, who tapped the ball into the back of a mostly-empty net to tie the game once more at 2-2.

That’s where the score would remain for nearly 26 minutes of game time before Jost’s overtime winner.

Pierre (9-4-1) Advances to the quarterfinals on Saturday, Oct. 8, where it awaits the winner of No. 1 Harrisburg and No. 16 Yankton, to be played later Tuesday night. Mitchell’s season came to an end with a record of 7-7-0.