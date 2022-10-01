Pierre Emerick Aubameyang Scores Stunning First Chelsea Goal Against Crystal Palace ▷ SportsBrief.com
- Gabon forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has scored his first Chelsea goal in the English Premier League
- The former Arsenal Captain scored the equalizer for Chelsea in their game against Crystal Palace at the Selhurst Park
- Aubameyang joined the Blues in the summer transfer window after a season in Spain with Barcelona
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has finally scored his first Chelsea goal after netting the leveler in the English Premier League game against Crystal Palace at the Selhurst Park.
The 33-year-old, who joined the Blues in the summer transfer window, netted with seven minutes to half time to get Chelsea back in the game.
In a video posted on social media, the former Gabon Captain took a quick swivel before firing home in a Drogba-esque moment.
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang will be hoping to get more for the Blues following a slow start to his career with the London club.
Meanwhile, Crystal Palace took an early lead after Odsonne Edouard connected from a Jordan Ayew cross.
Chelsea are yet to win a game under new manager Graham Potter.
Source: Sports Brief News