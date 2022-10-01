Pierre Emerick Aubameyang Scores Stunning First Chelsea Goal Against Crystal Palace ▷ SportsBrief.com

Gabon forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has scored his first Chelsea goal in the English Premier League

The former Arsenal Captain scored the equalizer for Chelsea in their game against Crystal Palace at the Selhurst Park

Aubameyang joined the Blues in the summer transfer window after a season in Spain with Barcelona

The 33-year-old, who joined the Blues in the summer transfer window, netted with seven minutes to half time to get Chelsea back in the game.

In a video posted on social media, the former Gabon Captain took a quick swivel before firing home in a Drogba-esque moment.

Pierre Emerick Aubameyang has scored his first Chelsea goal against Crystal Palace, Credit: @ChelseaFC @LDNFootball

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang will be hoping to get more for the Blues following a slow start to his career with the London club.

Meanwhile, Crystal Palace took an early lead after Odsonne Edouard connected from a Jordan Ayew cross.

Chelsea are yet to win a game under new manager Graham Potter.

Source: Sports Brief News