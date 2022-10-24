Pieria’s Nets First Career Goal; Bearcats Earn 3-1 Win

SALEM, Ore. – Aidan Pierias scored his first career goal on Sunday afternoon but it was not enough as Northwest Conference leaders Willamette picked up all three points following its 3-1 win.

The Bearcats netted the opening goal in the 25thth minute and scored two more times in the second half to put the game out of reach. Forest Grove’s team scored a goal in the 87thth minute but it would prove to be too little, too late.

Top Performers

Aidan Pierias made the most of his 21 minutes on the pitch by scoring his first collegiate goal.

made the most of his 21 minutes on the pitch by scoring his first collegiate goal. Jericho Lara returned from injury and provided his second assist of the season. He leads the team with five goal contributions and eight total points.

How It Happened

Willamette was awarded a penalty kick in the 25th minute and Pierce Gallaway stepped up the spot and converted, scoring his 10th goal of the season.

The Bearcats took a 1-0 lead into the break but would eventually double their advantage when Abdul Ali found the back of the net in the 57th minute. With just seven minutes left to play, Gallaway tallied his second goal of the afternoon and sealed the three points for his team.

Pacific kept pushing, however, and got aa goal back in the 87th minute through Pierias after Lara slipped him an incisive pass.

Up Next

Pacific heads into its final weekend at home, beginning with a contest against Whitman on Oct. 29 at 2:30 p.m

