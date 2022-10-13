Picture of MLB Great Randy Johnson Photographing NFL Game Goes Viral

A photo of MLB Hall of Famer Randy Johnson working the sidelines of an NFL game as a photographer, which was taken a few years ago, resurfaced on Wednesday.

The photo shows the five-time Cy Young Award Winner in an NFL photography vest holding one of the heavy duty cameras. Since some people weren’t aware of Johnson’s second career after baseball, the photo went viral on social media after a tweet by Sophie Kleeman of Insider.

But, this career is nothing new for the MLB legend, who retired in 2010. He majored in photojournalism in college, and then put his passion in the backseat during his 22-year baseball career.

