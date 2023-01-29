Picks & Predictions for 49ers vs. Eagles, Bengals vs. Chiefs
Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images. Pictured: Kadarius Toney #19 of the Kansas City Chiefs
- NFL odds for Sunday’s conference Championship games suggest that 49ers vs. Eagles and Bengals vs. Chiefs should be very competitive games.
- The NFC Championship Game and AFC Championship Game spreads are both shorter than a field goal, and sharp bettors have shaped both lines.
- Continue reading to see the NFL Picks that wiseguys are making for 49ers vs. Eagles and Bengals vs. Chiefs.
NFL odds movement for Sunday’s NFC and AFC Conference Championship Games has been about as unique as it gets.
For Sunday’s first matchup, 49ers vs. Eagles, the betting market has been quiet. Perhaps you could say eerily quiet.
On the other hand, NFL odds for Bengals vs. Chiefs have been on the move, with bettors reacting to the latest Patrick Mahomes injury news.
However, a look at the Action Network’s PRO NFL Picks illuminates how the biggest bettors are getting down on 49ers vs. Eagles, while also identifying where the smart money is flowing for the AFC Championship Game as well.
NFL Odds, Pick for 49ers vs. Eagles
3 pm ET | FOX
As I mentioned above, NFL odds movement for 49ers vs. Eagles has been steady since early this week, but one side has been Landing the significantly larger wagers.
According to the Action Network’s NFL public betting data, Philadelphia is receiving 68% of the spread bets thus far.