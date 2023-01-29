Picks & Predictions for 49ers vs. Eagles, Bengals vs. Chiefs

NFL odds movement for Sunday’s NFC and AFC Conference Championship Games has been about as unique as it gets.

For Sunday’s first matchup, 49ers vs. Eagles, the betting market has been quiet. Perhaps you could say eerily quiet.

On the other hand, NFL odds for Bengals vs. Chiefs have been on the move, with bettors reacting to the latest Patrick Mahomes injury news.

However, a look at the Action Network’s PRO NFL Picks illuminates how the biggest bettors are getting down on 49ers vs. Eagles, while also identifying where the smart money is flowing for the AFC Championship Game as well.

NFL Odds, Pick for 49ers vs. Eagles

3 pm ET | FOX

As I mentioned above, NFL odds movement for 49ers vs. Eagles has been steady since early this week, but one side has been Landing the significantly larger wagers.

According to the Action Network’s NFL public betting data, Philadelphia is receiving 68% of the spread bets thus far.