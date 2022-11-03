Pickerington girls volleyball teams enjoy strong seasons

A three-game district semifinal sweep that at least on paper was considered an upset was not the only reason Pickerington Central girls volleyball Coach Jeannie Krueger and her players were smiling Oct. 27 at Whitehall.

The Tigers not only derived motivation from a book about dealing with adversity, they embraced any adversity they encountered.

“It’s good for us to have some competition, games that aren’t 25-5 or 25-7,” Krueger said before citing “Be Great,” a book written by area strength Coach Charles Schultz. “There’s a chapter in there about fighting adversity. (It says) every day when you wake up, you get in the boat and you can either coast on the water and just get through the day with whatever life throws you, or you can have an oar and paddle through the current of adversity. “

