Pickerington Central boys basketball beats Africentric 49-41

As strategy, if not luck, had it, Pickerington Central’s Devin Royal and Africentric’s Daily’s Swain found themselves guarding each other fewer than a half-dozen times during a much-anticipated Showdown Saturday night.

Both coaches said that had as much to do with keeping their star players out of foul trouble as anything. But even if that part of a Clash between Defending Division I state Champion Central and Division III power Africentric did not go as much as a sellout crowd might have hoped, the game itself featured plenty of highlights.

Royal, an Ohio State recruit, overcame foul trouble to score 18 of his game-high 23 points after Halftime as the host Tigers pulled away for a 49-41 win in the final game of the Jared Sullinger Play-by-Play Classic.

“Hey, I’ll guard anybody … I just want the best competition,” Royal, who sat the last four minutes of the first half with two fouls and got his third in the third quarter, said with a wide smile. “I was able to hit a lot of big shots. We just kept putting the … pressure on. We were smart with the basketball.”

Four second-half dunks brought the crowd to its feet, including a Windmill effort that gave Central (12-5) a six-point lead — at the time its biggest advantage of the night — with 2 minutes, 44 seconds to play.

Swain, last year’s Division III state Player of the Year who is headed to Xavier, scored 16 points but was stuffed a handful of times in the second half by a stout Central defensive effort led by, among others, Markell Johnson and RJ Keuchler. Keuchler had four blocks and forced a turnover in the final minute, leading to a Johnson basket that made it 48-41 and essentially sealed the outcome.

“We were able to get enough stops, some turnovers and blocked shots and a strong presence at the rim,” Tigers Coach Eric Krueger said. “This group really came together during the course of the game. We can depend on a lot of guys in whatever system we’re playing to make an impact, make game-changing plays.”

Royal and Swain, who have been good friends and AAU teammates since fifth grade, openly anticipated and embraced the teams’ third matchup in as many seasons. Central won the previous two by 32 and 26 points.

“Us being on opposite teams, getting to go head-to-head and being the two best talents in the state, it was really exciting,” Swain said. “I have the ball in my hands a little more running the offense and with him being a force down low and able to run the ball, yeah, it was a lot of fun.”

Cortez Freeman added 13 points for the Nubians (13-4), who were tied for 10th in this week’s Division III state poll. Central was eighth in Division I.

“I truly believe iron sharpens iron,” Nubians Coach Michael Bates said. “You schedule these games for that reason, to learn a lot about yourself.”

Three of the Nubians’ losses have come to Division I programs in Central, Cleveland St. Ignatius and Hilliard Bradley. The other was to 2022 Division III state semifinalist Cleveland Heights Lutheran East.

