Pickerington Central boys basketball beats Africentric 49-41

As strategy, if not luck, had it, Pickerington Central’s Devin Royal and Africentric’s Daily’s Swain found themselves guarding each other fewer than a half-dozen times during a much-anticipated Showdown Saturday night.

Both coaches said that had as much to do with keeping their star players out of foul trouble as anything. But even if that part of a Clash between Defending Division I state Champion Central and Division III power Africentric did not go as much as a sellout crowd might have hoped, the game itself featured plenty of highlights.

Royal, an Ohio State recruit, overcame foul trouble to score 18 of his game-high 23 points after Halftime as the host Tigers pulled away for a 49-41 win in the final game of the Jared Sullinger Play-by-Play Classic.

Pickerington Central's Devin Royal makes a shot while defended by Africentric's Preston Steele during the fourth quarter of Central's 49-41 home win Saturday night.

“Hey, I’ll guard anybody … I just want the best competition,” Royal, who sat the last four minutes of the first half with two fouls and got his third in the third quarter, said with a wide smile. “I was able to hit a lot of big shots. We just kept putting the … pressure on. We were smart with the basketball.”

Four second-half dunks brought the crowd to its feet, including a Windmill effort that gave Central (12-5) a six-point lead — at the time its biggest advantage of the night — with 2 minutes, 44 seconds to play.

