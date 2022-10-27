Pickens wins 4A SCHSL girls golf title by 23 strokes

Pickens wins 4A SCHSL girls golf title by 23 strokes

After clinching the region title and the Upper State Championship, Pickens’ girls golf team checked off its last objective of this season, winning the Class AAAA state championship.

The Blue Flame won the second girls golf state championship in school history at The Golf Club at Hilton Head Lakes on Tuesday.

The Blue Flame won by 23 strokes and shot 656 as a team. After Day 1, Pickens held a 10-stroke lead, and on Day 2, Pickens Coach Lem Blackwell told his team to stay aggressive.

“When we started Tuesday morning, everybody seemed like they were in a more of a defensive mode when we started playing,” Blackwell said. “And so, person by person, I told them, ‘Look, I don’t want you just walking across the finish line. I want you diving across the finish line,’ … And I tell you what, on that second nine, they turned it on. All I had to do was stay out of the way.”

