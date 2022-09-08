Pick up the next Through the Eyes of Artists Commerce poster at a signing with Metro artist Sandra de la Loza this Saturday 9/10!

Dense and lush yards (gardens) of homes and small businesses in the City of Commerce are celebrated in Metro Art’s newest Through the Eyes of Artists poster.

The posters debut on Metro buses next week coinciding with the start of Hispanic Heritage Month (September 15-October 15). You can pick up a signed poster and meet the artist Sandra de la Loza in Commerce this Saturday!

Saturday, September 10

Meet the Artist + Poster Signing from 6-8 pm

City of Commerce Concert in the Park

Rosewood Park

5600 Harbor St., Commerce, CA 90040

Take Metro lines 62, 108, 258 and 260 and Go Metro to Commerce!

In her photograph Yardas, De La Loza depicts Commerce as a vibrant land of contrasts where heavy industry meets small residential enclaves. Yards and gardens — yards in Spanish — are spaces of regeneration and resiliency created by working-class residents. The yards are places of respite with diverse foliage. These personalized micro-environments are private and public. They are where cross-generational knowledge is stored, language is shared, sustenance thrives and collective agency forms when family, neighbors and friends come together.

The Concert in the Park hosts live Mariachi and two Bands from 5 pm to 10 pm De la Loza will be signing posters from 6 pm to 8 pm Metro Art staff will be in attendance with information on Metro Art programs.

Performer details and the full concert schedule are available on the City of Commerce website.

Metro artist Sandra de la Loza celebrates the resilience and vibrancy of the lush yards planted by local Residents of Commerce.

About the Artist

SANDRA DE LA LOZA (b. 1968, Los Angeles) is a second-generation Angeleno with roots in the city’s historic working-class barrios. She deeply researches the stories of this land and its people via walks, Archive visits, oral histories and participation in local community struggles. Her Immersive installations, photography, videos and public artworks uncover layers in environmental and social landscapes to decolonize, heal from systemic violence and create circles of liberated social relationships. Her work has been exhibited in major museums, alternative spaces and community centers in the United States and abroad. She has received awards from Fellows of Contemporary Art, Art Matters, City of Los Angeles and California Community Foundation. De la Loza is currently an artist-in-residence Embedded as Creative Strategist in the Los Angeles County Department of Parks and Recreation.

About Through the Eyes of Artists

In the tradition of celebrating transportation through colorful travel destination posters, Metro Art commissions a diverse range of Los Angeles artists to create original artworks for the Through the Eyes of Artists poster series. Established in 2003, the posters are displayed on board Metro Trains and buses. View other works in the poster series here.

About Metro Art

Metro Art enhances the customer experience with innovative, award-winning visual and performing arts programming that encourages ridership and connects people, sites and neighborhoods throughout Los Angeles County. A diverse range of site-specific artworks are integrated into the growing Metro system, improving the quality of transit environments and creating a sense of place.

Click here for more information about the Metro Art program. Follow Metro Art on Facebook and Instagram, and subscribe for email updates.

