Pick up local art, pottery, jewelry, ceramics, gifts items at Hammond’s ‘Fine & Function’ exhibit | Livingston/Tangpahoa

“Fine & Functional,” the annual holiday shopping experience supporting local artists at the Hammond Regional Arts Center, is underway and will continue at the center through Dec. 15.

This year’s exhibit and sale, which opened with a reception for the artists whose works are for sale and for area patrons with a reception Nov. 11, features a wide assortment of arts objects and Melissa Griffin, executive director of the center said of the event, “those who appreciate original art in its many forms will be sure to find something for one’s personal collection or for a Christmas gift at the gallery during this year’s sale.”

The arts center is on East Thomas Street in the heart of Hammond’s Historic Downtown. The gallery is open from noon to 6 pm Wednesdays through Fridays.

Griffin said that among the more than 600 objects for sale are oil and acrylic paintings, pottery, jewelry, metal works, ceramics, wood works and books.

“About 30 artists and craftsmen have contributed some of their creations for our sale,” Griffin said. “We have some really striking and beautiful works of art for this year’s sale and we are very excited about what is available for sale.”

Eric Johnson, a member of the arts center’s board of directors, called the collection “simply wonderful.”

“On sale are representations of a wide variety of arts and crafts,” Johnson said. “If you can’t find something here that is really special and one of a kind, you are not going to find it anywhere in this area.”

For example, he pointed out a large collection of prized ceramics created by Dennis Sipiorsky, a member of the arts faculty at Southeastern Louisiana University. Nearby was a collection of Pottery created by Lynda Katz, of Independence, whose pieces are treasured by collectors.

Looking at a unique creation in metal with a message in French that encouraged one to “be restful … be tranquil,” Carolyn Howard observed, “This is the kind of very interesting creations that are on sale this year. Just visiting the arts center is a treat. Some very good art is represented at this year’s sale.”

Griffin said many of the artists have reduced their prices for the “Fine & Functional” sale. “The sale benefits the artists and the center. When an artist sells one of his or her creations they return a percentage of the sale back to the Arts Center and this helps finance the many shows and educational programs we offer the community each year. We greatly appreciate the artists who have agreed to be a part of this holiday treat that has long been a tradition appreciated by many in the community.”

Griffin said she was especially excited to bring back the “Fine & Functional” sale this year because it had to be canceled the past two years amid concerns about spreading the coronavirus. “Our reception was very well received … it seems that our many patrons are happy to be able to come back to the Arts Center on a regular basis now that we can open as we did in years past. We have been offering a holiday arts sale for a number of years,” she said.

In addition to the offerings in the main gallery, a separate sale, termed, “Sweep the Studio,” is being held in another section of the gallery. Griffin explained that over the years, a number of artists have donated their creations to the center and there has simply not been an occasion or room to show those works. The center’s staff has selected items from that collection and placed them on sale and the profits from this sale will also benefit the Arts Center.

For example, a number of paintings by the late Barbara Tardo, who taught art at Southeastern for many years, were donated to the center before her death. Several of Tardo’s creations are for sale in the “Sweep the Studio” section along with other pieces.