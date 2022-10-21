Pianist and Columbus native Aaron Diehl to perform with Jazz Arts Group

Jazz pianist Aaron Diehl is out to prove that you can go home again.

In fact, Diehl, who was born and raised in Columbus and now lives in Brooklyn, will do it twice in the weeks and months ahead.

On Thursday in the Lincoln Theatre, Diehl will perform as part of his trio in a concert hosted by the Jazz Arts Group. Then, next March, he will be back in town as the featured soloist in concerts with the Columbus Symphony.

The performances will demonstrate how far the 37-year-old pianist has come since he last called Columbus home nearly two decades ago. While attending St. Charles Preparatory School, he played in the Columbus Youth Jazz Orchestra (which operates under the umbrella of the Jazz Arts Group).

