PIAA Girls Soccer Quarterfinal Scoreboard (11/12/2022)

The PIAA Girls Soccer quarterfinal round will be played on Saturday, November 12, as nine teams remain from the WPIAL (District 7) plus a few additional teams from the outer skirts and other districts of Western Pennsylvania.

On Wednesday, the PIAA finalized the sites and locations for each of Saturday’s quarterfinal matches, listed below.

PIAA Tournament Schedule / Results (WPIAL – District 7 teams)

Saturday, November 12, 2022 – Quarterfinal Round

4A

Class 4A Bracket

FINAL: Owen J. Roberts 2, Peters Township 1 (OT)

With 4′ left in the first overtime, the Lady Indians fell 2-1. — PT GIRLS SOCCER (@PTGIRLSSOCCER) November 12, 2022

FINAL: Central Dauphin 2, North Allegheny 1

Rams win 2-1 over North Allegheny. Great job ladies. pic.twitter.com/dDNnZlTYsC — CD Athletics (@CDAthletics) November 12, 2022

3A

Class 3A Bracket

FINAL: Moon 4, Plum 1

FINAL- Mars 7, Lower Dauphin 2

2A

Class 2A Bracket

FINAL: Mt. Pleasant 1, Fort Lebouf 0

Barrick’s goal in the first half was all that was needed to send the Lady Vikes to the PIAA semifinals #rowvikes pic.twitter.com/XxcCwjdj2M — Mount Pleasant Girls Soccer (@mpagirlssoccer) November 12, 2022

1A

Class 1A Bracket

FINAL; Greensburg Central Catholic 3, Springdale 1

FINAL: Freedom 4, Karns City 3 (2OT)

@pghsoccernow Freedom wins 4-3..2OT Golden GOAL Bailey — dugf76 (@dugf76) November 12, 2022

@pghsoccernow Freedom goal by Julz Mohrbacher, assist Shaye Bailey. 1-0 Freedom. 13th minute — dugf76 (@dugf76) November 12, 2022

Tuesday, November 15, 2022 – Semifinal Round

tba- 3A – Moon vs Mars

tba- 2A – Mt. Pleasant vs General McClane/Clearfield Winner

tba- 1A – GCC vs Freedom

Friday, November 18, 2022 – Championship Games – Mechanicsburg, PA

Tournament Results

Tuesday, November 8, 2022 – First Round

4A

FINAL: 3 North Allegheny, Warwick 1

FINAL: Peters Township 2, Erie McDowell 0

3A

FINAL: Moon 2, Latrobe 0

FINAL: Mars 5Bradford 0

FINAL: Plum 8 Warren 0

2A

FINAL: General McClane 5, Avonworth 1

FINAL: Mount Pleasant 2Bedford 0

FINAL: Fort LeBeouf 3, North Catholic 2 OT

1A

FINAL: Freedom 10, Rockwood 0

FINAL: Springdale 2, Mercyhurst Prep

FINAL: Greensburg Central Catholic 3Windber 2

