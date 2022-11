PIAA Girls Soccer Quarterfinal Schedule: Sites and Times are set for Saturday

Photo courtesy of Justin Berl

The PIAA Girls Soccer quarterfinal round will be played on Saturday, November 12, as nine teams remain from the WPIAL (District 7) plus a few additional teams from the outer skirts and other districts of Western Pennsylvania.

PIAA Girls Soccer First Round Scoreboard (11/8/2022)

On Wednesday, the PIAA finalized the sites and locations for each of Saturday’s quarterfinal matches. They’re listed below.

PIAA Tournament Schedule / Results (WPIAL – District 7 teams)

Saturday, November 12, 2022 – Quarterfinal Round

4A

Class 4A Bracket

12 Noon – Peters Township vs Owen J. Roberts at Eagle View MS (Mechanicsburg)

1 p.m. to North Allegheny vs Central Dauphin at Westmont Hilltop (Johnstown)

3A

Class 3A Bracket

12 Noon – Moon vs Plum at Peters Township

1 p.m. to Mars vs Lower Dauphin at Holidaysburg

2A

Class 2A Bracket

12 Noon – Mt. Pleasant vs. Fort Lebouf at North Allegheny

1A

Class 1A Bracket

12 Noon – Springdale vs Greensburg Central Catholic

12 Noon – Freedom vs Karns City at Beaver Area

Tuesday, November 15, 2022 – Semifinal Round

Regional Sites (TBA)

Friday, November 18, 2022 – Championship Games – Mechanicsburg, PA

Tournament Results

Tuesday, November 8, 2022 – First Round

4A

FINAL: 3 North Allegheny, Warwick 1

FINAL: Peters Township 2, Erie McDowell 0

3A

FINAL: Moon 2, Latrobe 0

FINAL: Mars 5Bradford 0

FINAL: Plum 8 Warren 0

2A

FINAL: General McClane 5, Avonworth 1

FINAL: Mount Pleasant 2Bedford 0

FINAL: Fort LeBeouf 3, North Catholic 2 OT

1A

FINAL: Freedom 10, Rockwood 0

FINAL: Springdale 2, Mercyhurst Prep

FINAL: Greensburg Central Catholic 3Windber 2









