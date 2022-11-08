PIAA Girls Soccer First Round Schedule (11/8/2022)









Photo courtesy of Jared Todhunter

The 2022 PIAA Girls Soccer tournament gets underway on Tuesday, as 12 schools from the WPIAL (District 7) continue with their seasons with the hopes of making it to the Championship round at Mechanicsburg.

It’s a quick turnaround for many of the teams, who played at Highmark Stadium over the weekend or in PIAA Play-In games on Wednesday and Thursday.

Feel free to share in-game updates including lineups, highlights, pictures on Twitter using #WPIALSoccer or #PIAASoccer or include @pghsoccernow.

PIAA Tournament Schedule (WPIAL – District 7 teams)

Tuesday, November 8, 2022 – First Round

4A

Class 4A Bracket

6 p.m. – North Allegheny (WPIAL Champs) vs Warwick at North Allegheny

6 p.m. – Peters Township (WPIAL runner-up) at Erie McDowell

3A

Class 3A Bracket

7 p.m. – Moon (WPIAL Champs) vs Latrobe (WPIAL 4th place)

7 p.m. – Mars (WPIAL runner-up) at Bradford

6 p.m. – Plum (WPIAL third place) at Warren

2A

Class 2A Bracket

6 p.m. – Avonworth (WPIAL Champs) vs General McClane at Avonworth

6 p.m. – Mount Pleasant (WPIAL runner-up) vs Bedford at Richland HS

6 p.m. – North Catholic (WPIAL third place) at Fort LeBeouf

1A

Class 1A Bracket

6 p.m. – Freedom (WPIAL Champs) vs. Rockwood at Freedom

5:35 p.m. – Springdale (WPIAL runner-up) at Mercyhurst Prep

7:15 p.m. – Greensburg Central Catholic (WPIAL third place) at Windber

Saturday, November 12, 2022 – Quarterfinal Round

Sites (TBA)

Tuesday, November 15, 2022 – Semifinal Round

Regional Sites (TBA)

Friday, November 18, 2022 – Championship Games – Mechanicsburg, PA









John Krysinsky has covered soccer and other sports for many years for various publications and media outlets. He is also author of ‘Miracle on the Mon’ — a book about the Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC, which Chronicles the club, particularly the early years of Highmark Stadium with the narrative leading up to and centered around a remarkable match that helped provide a spark for the franchise. John has covered sports for Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, DK Pittsburgh Sports, Pittsburgh Sports Report, has served as color commentator on Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC broadcasts, and worked with OPTA Stats and broadcast teams for US Open Cup and International Champions Cup matches held in the US . Krysinsky also served as the Head Men’s Soccer Coach at his alma mater, Point Park University, where he led the Pioneers to the first-ever winning seasons and playoff berths (1996-98); head Coach of North Catholic boys (2007-08), associate head Coach of Shady Side Academy boys (2009-2014).