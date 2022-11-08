PIAA Girls Soccer First Round Schedule (11/8/2022)
The 2022 PIAA Girls Soccer tournament gets underway on Tuesday, as 12 schools from the WPIAL (District 7) continue with their seasons with the hopes of making it to the Championship round at Mechanicsburg.
It’s a quick turnaround for many of the teams, who played at Highmark Stadium over the weekend or in PIAA Play-In games on Wednesday and Thursday.
Feel free to share in-game updates including lineups, highlights, pictures on Twitter using #WPIALSoccer or #PIAASoccer or include @pghsoccernow.
PIAA Tournament Schedule (WPIAL – District 7 teams)
Tuesday, November 8, 2022 – First Round
4A
Class 4A Bracket
6 p.m. – North Allegheny (WPIAL Champs) vs Warwick at North Allegheny
6 p.m. – Peters Township (WPIAL runner-up) at Erie McDowell
3A
Class 3A Bracket
7 p.m. – Moon (WPIAL Champs) vs Latrobe (WPIAL 4th place)
7 p.m. – Mars (WPIAL runner-up) at Bradford
6 p.m. – Plum (WPIAL third place) at Warren
2A
Class 2A Bracket
6 p.m. – Avonworth (WPIAL Champs) vs General McClane at Avonworth
6 p.m. – Mount Pleasant (WPIAL runner-up) vs Bedford at Richland HS
6 p.m. – North Catholic (WPIAL third place) at Fort LeBeouf
1A
Class 1A Bracket
6 p.m. – Freedom (WPIAL Champs) vs. Rockwood at Freedom
5:35 p.m. – Springdale (WPIAL runner-up) at Mercyhurst Prep
7:15 p.m. – Greensburg Central Catholic (WPIAL third place) at Windber
Saturday, November 12, 2022 – Quarterfinal Round
Sites (TBA)
Tuesday, November 15, 2022 – Semifinal Round
Regional Sites (TBA)
Friday, November 18, 2022 – Championship Games – Mechanicsburg, PA