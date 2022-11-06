PIAA Field Hockey, Soccer and Volleyball first round games begin on Tuesday | Sports

The PIAA state tournament will begin on Tuesday for several teams that qualified out of District 11. Here is a rundown of opening round games in field hockey, boys soccer, girls soccer and girls volleyball.

PIAA first round (all games on Tuesday, Nov. 7)

3A Field Hockey

1-5 Methacton at 11-1 Emmaus, 6:15 p.m

1-3 Great Valley at 11-2 Easton, 5pm (Cottingham Stadium)

2A Field Hockey

3-5 Northern York at 11-1 Pocono Mountain East, 7 p.m

1A Field Hockey

3-3 West Perry at 11-1 Northwestern Lehigh, 3 p.m

11-2 Wilson Area at 4-2 Central Columbia, 5 p.m

4A Boys Soccer

1-5 CB East at 11-1 Parkland, 7 p.m

3A Boys Soccer

4-1 Selinsgrove vs. 11-1 So. Lehigh, 4 p.m. (Emmaus HS)

2A Boys Soccer

12-2 Masterman at 11-1 Northwestern Lehigh, 7 p.m

11-2 Central Catholic vs. 12-1 Conwell-Egan, 6 p.m. (Truman HS)

1A Boys Soccer

1-2 Dock Mennonite vs 11-1 Moravian Academy, 7 pm (Whitehall HS)

4A Girls Soccer

1-4 CB West at 11-1 Parkland, 5 p.m

3A Girls Soccer

11-1 Pottsville vs. 3-2 Greencastle-Antrim, 6 p.m. (North Schuylkill HS)

2A Girls Soccer

2-1 Holy Redeemer at 11-1 Northwestern Lehigh, 5 p.m

1A Girls Soccer

11-2 Pine Grove at 3-1 Camp Hill 6 pm (Siebert Park)

5-1 Dock Mennonite vs. 11-1 Moravian Academy, 5 pm (Whitehall HS)

4A Girls Volleyball

1-4 Plymouth Whitemarsh at 11-1 Parkland, 5:15 p.m

3A Girls Volleyball

11-1 Bethlehem Catholic at 2-1 Berwick, 5:30 p.m

2A Girls Volleyball

11-1 Notre Dame GP at 12-1 Conwell-Egan, 7 p.m

1A Girls Volleyball

11-1 Marian Catholic vs. 1-1 Sacred Heart Academy, 5:30 pm (Pope John Paul HS)