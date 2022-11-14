PIAA Boys Soccer Semifinal Round sites and times are set
The PIAA boys soccer Playoffs have come down to the Final Four teams in each classification across the commonwealth, with the Semifinal Round match-ups slated for Tuesday evening.
In Southwestern PA, there are just two teams remaining from WPIAL (District 7), as Seneca Valley (Class 4A) and Winchester Thurston (Class 1A) are on determined missions to win back-to-back state titles.
On Sunday, the sites and times were announced for the three WPIAL-related matches set to take place on Tuesday as Seneca Valley has the longer trek, all the way to Chambersburg, while Winchester Thurston will be playing against McConnellsburg in Somerset.
PIAA Tournament Schedule / Results (WPIAL – District 7 teams)
Tuesday, November 15, 2022 – Semifinal Round
4A
5 p.m. – Seneca Valley vs Conestoga at Chambersburg HS
1A
7 p.m. – Winchester Thurston vs McConnellsburg at Somerste HS
Friday, November 18, 2022 – Championship Games – Mechanicsburg, PA
Saturday, November 19, 2022 – Championship Games – Mechanicsburg, PA
PIAA Tournament Results from the first two rounds
Saturday, November 12, 2022 – Quarterfinal Round
4A
Class 4A Bracket
FINAL: Seneca Valley 3, Central Dauphin 0
That’s a final from@CVSDeagles: Raiders win & advance to@PIAASports4A boys soccer semifinals. Congratulations@AthleticsFordit’s a great season.@Big56Conference pic.twitter.com/ogtm3fRu9L
— Seneca Valley Sports (@SV_Sports) November 12, 2022
3A
Class 3A Bracket
FINAL: Hershey 3, Umbridge 2
Bridgers fell to the Hershey Trojans 3-2 in a last minute dramatic finish.
Goals by:
Anthony Powell⚽️(16)
JJ Simms⚽️(17)
7 saves by Evan Scheib
Still made history this year and so proud of this group. (14-8-1) after moving up to 3A… continued ⬇️
— Ambridge HS Boys Soccer (@BridgersBsoccer) November 12, 2022
FINAL: Cathedral Prep 3, Moon 0
Final: Cathedral Prep 3, Moon Area 0. pic.twitter.com/J7G2zHIYPj
— Mike Copper (@ETNcopper) November 12, 2022
1A
Class 1A Bracket
FINAL: McConnellsburg 1, Charleroi 0
The run is over. The boys came up short against McConnellsburg in the state quarterfinals 0-1. #PIAA #WPIALSoccer @MVI_sports @pghsoccernow @AthleticsCasd pic.twitter.com/hzx5ESaZOd
— Charleroi HS Boys Soccer (@CharleroiSoccer) November 12, 2022
FINAL — Winchester Thurston 2, Eden Catholic 0
@wt_news Boys Soccer defeat Eden Christian 2-0 in @PIAASports Quarters to advance. Goals from @alexhauskrecht @oliverdaboo @pghsoccernow @HoundsAcademy @TribLiveHSSN @Brownold #betall #piaasoccer #wpialsoccer
— Dr. Joshua Andy (@joshuaandy17) November 12, 2022
Previous PIAA results
Tuesday, November 8, 2022 – First Round
4A
FINAL: Warwick 1, Pine-Richland 1(Warwick wins Penalty Kick Shootout, 3-2)
FINAL: Seneca Valley 7, State College 3
3A
FINAL: Moon 3Palmyra 2
FINAL: Umbridge 7, Bradford 0
FINAL: Erie Cathedral Prep 2, Plum 0
2A
FINAL: Harbor Creek 1, Deer Lakes 1 (Harbor Creek Advances on penalty kicks)
FINAL: Bedford 5, Beaver 0
FINAL: Mercyhurst Prep 3, Quaker Valley 3 (Mercyhurst Prep wins 5-4 on PKs)
1A
FINAL: Winchester Thurston 9United 0
FINAL: Charleroi 2Karns City 0
FINAL: Eden Christian 2Seneca 0
PIAA Boys Soccer First Round Scoreboard (11/8/2022)