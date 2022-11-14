PIAA Boys Soccer Semifinal Round sites and times are set







The PIAA boys soccer Playoffs have come down to the Final Four teams in each classification across the commonwealth, with the Semifinal Round match-ups slated for Tuesday evening.

In Southwestern PA, there are just two teams remaining from WPIAL (District 7), as Seneca Valley (Class 4A) and Winchester Thurston (Class 1A) are on determined missions to win back-to-back state titles.

On Sunday, the sites and times were announced for the three WPIAL-related matches set to take place on Tuesday as Seneca Valley has the longer trek, all the way to Chambersburg, while Winchester Thurston will be playing against McConnellsburg in Somerset.

PIAA Tournament Schedule / Results (WPIAL – District 7 teams)

Tuesday, November 15, 2022 – Semifinal Round

4A

5 p.m. – Seneca Valley vs Conestoga at Chambersburg HS

1A

7 p.m. – Winchester Thurston vs McConnellsburg at Somerste HS

Friday, November 18, 2022 – Championship Games – Mechanicsburg, PA

Saturday, November 19, 2022 – Championship Games – Mechanicsburg, PA

PIAA Tournament Results from the first two rounds

Saturday, November 12, 2022 – Quarterfinal Round

4A

Class 4A Bracket

FINAL: Seneca Valley 3, Central Dauphin 0

3A

Class 3A Bracket

FINAL: Hershey 3, Umbridge 2

Bridgers fell to the Hershey Trojans 3-2 in a last minute dramatic finish. Goals by: Anthony Powell⚽️(16)

JJ Simms⚽️(17) 7 saves by Evan Scheib Still made history this year and so proud of this group. (14-8-1) after moving up to 3A… continued ⬇️ — Ambridge HS Boys Soccer (@BridgersBsoccer) November 12, 2022

FINAL: Cathedral Prep 3, Moon 0

Final: Cathedral Prep 3, Moon Area 0. pic.twitter.com/J7G2zHIYPj — Mike Copper (@ETNcopper) November 12, 2022

1A

Class 1A Bracket

FINAL: McConnellsburg 1, Charleroi 0

FINAL — Winchester Thurston 2, Eden Catholic 0

Previous PIAA results

Tuesday, November 8, 2022 – First Round

4A

FINAL: Warwick 1, Pine-Richland 1(Warwick wins Penalty Kick Shootout, 3-2)

FINAL: Seneca Valley 7, State College 3

3A

FINAL: Moon 3Palmyra 2

FINAL: Umbridge 7, Bradford 0

FINAL: Erie Cathedral Prep 2, Plum 0

2A

FINAL: Harbor Creek 1, Deer Lakes 1 (Harbor Creek Advances on penalty kicks)

FINAL: Bedford 5, Beaver 0

FINAL: Mercyhurst Prep 3, Quaker Valley 3 (Mercyhurst Prep wins 5-4 on PKs)

1A

FINAL: Winchester Thurston 9United 0

FINAL: Charleroi 2Karns City 0

FINAL: Eden Christian 2Seneca 0

John Krysinsky has covered soccer and other sports for many years for various publications and media outlets. He is also author of ‘Miracle on the Mon’ — a book about the Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC, which Chronicles the club, particularly the early years of Highmark Stadium with the narrative leading up to and centered around a remarkable match that helped provide a spark for the franchise. John has covered sports for Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, DK Pittsburgh Sports, Pittsburgh Sports Report, has served as color commentator on Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC broadcasts, and worked with OPTA Stats and broadcast teams for US Open Cup and International Champions Cup matches held in the US . Krysinsky also served as the Head Men’s Soccer Coach at his alma mater, Point Park University, where he led the Pioneers to the first-ever winning seasons and playoff berths (1996-98); head Coach of North Catholic boys (2007-08), associate head Coach of Shady Side Academy boys (2009-2014).