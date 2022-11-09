PIAA Boys Soccer First Round Scoreboard (11/8/2022)
The 2022 PIAA Boys Soccer tournament got underway on Tuesday, as 11 schools from the WPIAL (District 7) looked to extend their seasons with the hopes of making it to the Championship round at Mechanicsburg.
Of the 11 teams from the WPIAL, six advanced to Saturday’s quarterfinal round.
As always, feel free to share in-game updates including lineups, highlights, pictures on Twitter using #WPIALSoccer or #PIAASoccer or include @pghsoccernow.
Mercyhurst wins 5-4 in pk’s @pghsoccernow
— QV Baseball (@QV_Baseball) November 9, 2022
PR comes up short in PK’s, ending a remarkable season. The Rams finish as WPIAL Champs, and our outgoing Seniors have set the new standard for Boys Soccer at Pine-Richland.
— Pine-Richland Athletics (@PR_RamsAD) November 9, 2022
Not the outcome we wanted. The Lancers lose in a shoot out Tonight against Harbor Creek HS. 1-1
Goal
Michael Butler.
Many thanks to our Seniors who played their last HS game tonight. We wish you all the best! Always a Lancer! #PIAA @DeerLakesAth @deerlakessd @TribLiveHSSN
— Deer Lakes Boys Soccer (@BoysLakes) November 9, 2022
What a HUGE 2nd half comeback! The boys dig out of a 2-0 Halftime deficit for the win! Hard to name a man of the match, everybody played a huge part in that huge win! 3-2 Final! Proud to be a Tiger tonight!! @JohnKrysinsky @pghsoccernow @timesscores @TribLiveHSSN #max
— moonboyssoccer (@moonboyssoccer) November 9, 2022
All good things come to an end.
Cathedral Prep 2 Plum 0
Great game for both teams that was close until the end. Good luck to Prep.@plumboroughsd @WPSCA_ @PlumAthletics @pghsoccernow @PGVarsityXtra @CathedralPrep1 @plumsoccercoach @PatMcAfeeShow @TribLiveHSSN
— Rafal Kolankowski (@RafalKolankows1) November 9, 2022
@wt_news Boys Soccer defeat United 9-0 in the first round of @PIAASports soccer tournament. 2 goals by Tomer Tuti and Luka Koll. Mack Jamison with first varsity goal of his career @pghsoccernow @Brownold #wpialsoccer #piaasoccer @TribLiveHSSN @PittsburghPG
— Dr. Joshua Andy (@joshuaandy17) November 9, 2022
🚨BIIIIIIG BRIDGERS W🚨
We defeated District 9 Champion Bradford 7-0.
Goals scored by:
Will Gruca⚽️⚽️(26)
Preston Korol⚽️⚽️(12)
Anthony Powell⚽️(15)
Zach Miller⚽️(1)
Ethan Grant⚽️(1)
2 clay- Evan Scheib
2 clays- Brendan Jones
Onto the state quarterfinals!
— Ambridge HS Boys Soccer (@BridgersBsoccer) November 9, 2022
PIAA Tournament Schedule (WPIAL – District 7 teams)
Tuesday, November 8, 2022 – First Round
4A
Class 4A Bracket
FINAL: Warwick 1, Pine-Richland 1(Warwick wins Penalty Kick Shootout, 3-2)
FINAL: Seneca Valley 7, State College 3
3A
Class 3A Bracket
FINAL: Moon 3Palmyra 2
FINAL: Umbridge 7, Bradford 0
FINAL: Erie Cathedral Prep 2, Plum 0
2A
Class 2A Bracket
FINAL: Harbor Creek 1, Deer Lakes 1 (Harbor Creek Advances on penalty kicks)
FINAL: Bedford 5, Beaver 0
FINAL: Mercyhurst Prep 3, Quaker Valley 3 (Mercyhurst Prep wins 5-4 on PKs)
1A
Class 1A Bracket
FINAL: Winchester Thurston 9United 0
FINAL: Charleroi 2Karns City 0
FINAL: Eden Christian 2Seneca 0
Saturday, November 12, 2022 – Quarterfinal Round
4A
Seneca Valley vs Central Dauphin / Spring Ford Winner
3A
Moon vs Cathedral Prep
Umbridge vs Hershey / Furness Winner
1A
Winchester Thurston vs Eden Catholic
Charleroi vs. McConnellsburg/Mt. Calvary Winner
Tuesday, November 15, 2022 – Semifinal Round
Regional Sites (TBA)
Friday, November 18, 2022 – Championship Games – Mechanicsburg, PA
Saturday, November 19, 2022 – Championship Games – Mechanicsburg, PA