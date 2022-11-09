PIAA Boys Soccer First Round Scoreboard (11/8/2022)









Photo courtesy of Ed Thompson

The 2022 PIAA Boys Soccer tournament got underway on Tuesday, as 11 schools from the WPIAL (District 7) looked to extend their seasons with the hopes of making it to the Championship round at Mechanicsburg.

Of the 11 teams from the WPIAL, six advanced to Saturday’s quarterfinal round.

As always, feel free to share in-game updates including lineups, highlights, pictures on Twitter using #WPIALSoccer or #PIAASoccer or include @pghsoccernow.

Mercyhurst wins 5-4 in pk’s @pghsoccernow — QV Baseball (@QV_Baseball) November 9, 2022

PR comes up short in PK’s, ending a remarkable season. The Rams finish as WPIAL Champs, and our outgoing Seniors have set the new standard for Boys Soccer at Pine-Richland. — Pine-Richland Athletics (@PR_RamsAD) November 9, 2022

Not the outcome we wanted. The Lancers lose in a shoot out Tonight against Harbor Creek HS. 1-1 Goal

Michael Butler. Many thanks to our Seniors who played their last HS game tonight. We wish you all the best! Always a Lancer! #PIAA @DeerLakesAth @deerlakessd @TribLiveHSSN — Deer Lakes Boys Soccer (@BoysLakes) November 9, 2022

What a HUGE 2nd half comeback! The boys dig out of a 2-0 Halftime deficit for the win! Hard to name a man of the match, everybody played a huge part in that huge win! 3-2 Final! Proud to be a Tiger tonight!! @JohnKrysinsky @pghsoccernow @timesscores @TribLiveHSSN #max — moonboyssoccer (@moonboyssoccer) November 9, 2022

@wt_news Boys Soccer defeat United 9-0 in the first round of @PIAASports soccer tournament. 2 goals by Tomer Tuti and Luka Koll. Mack Jamison with first varsity goal of his career @pghsoccernow @Brownold #wpialsoccer #piaasoccer @TribLiveHSSN @PittsburghPG — Dr. Joshua Andy (@joshuaandy17) November 9, 2022

🚨BIIIIIIG BRIDGERS W🚨 We defeated District 9 Champion Bradford 7-0. Goals scored by: Will Gruca⚽️⚽️(26)

Preston Korol⚽️⚽️(12)

Anthony Powell⚽️(15)

Zach Miller⚽️(1)

Ethan Grant⚽️(1) 2 clay- Evan Scheib

2 clays- Brendan Jones Onto the state quarterfinals! — Ambridge HS Boys Soccer (@BridgersBsoccer) November 9, 2022

PIAA Tournament Schedule (WPIAL – District 7 teams)

Tuesday, November 8, 2022 – First Round

4A

Class 4A Bracket

FINAL: Warwick 1, Pine-Richland 1(Warwick wins Penalty Kick Shootout, 3-2)

FINAL: Seneca Valley 7, State College 3

3A

Class 3A Bracket

FINAL: Moon 3Palmyra 2

FINAL: Umbridge 7, Bradford 0

FINAL: Erie Cathedral Prep 2, Plum 0

2A

Class 2A Bracket

FINAL: Harbor Creek 1, Deer Lakes 1 (Harbor Creek Advances on penalty kicks)

FINAL: Bedford 5, Beaver 0

FINAL: Mercyhurst Prep 3, Quaker Valley 3 (Mercyhurst Prep wins 5-4 on PKs)

1A

Class 1A Bracket

FINAL: Winchester Thurston 9United 0

FINAL: Charleroi 2Karns City 0

FINAL: Eden Christian 2Seneca 0

Saturday, November 12, 2022 – Quarterfinal Round

4A

Seneca Valley vs Central Dauphin / Spring Ford Winner

3A

Moon vs Cathedral Prep

Umbridge vs Hershey / Furness Winner

1A

Winchester Thurston vs Eden Catholic

Charleroi vs. McConnellsburg/Mt. Calvary Winner

Tuesday, November 15, 2022 – Semifinal Round

Regional Sites (TBA)

Friday, November 18, 2022 – Championship Games – Mechanicsburg, PA

Saturday, November 19, 2022 – Championship Games – Mechanicsburg, PA









John Krysinsky has covered soccer and other sports for many years for various publications and media outlets. He is also author of ‘Miracle on the Mon’ — a book about the Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC, which Chronicles the club, particularly the early years of Highmark Stadium with the narrative leading up to and centered around a remarkable match that helped provide a spark for the franchise. John has covered sports for Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, DK Pittsburgh Sports, Pittsburgh Sports Report, has served as color commentator on Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC broadcasts, and worked with OPTA Stats and broadcast teams for US Open Cup and International Champions Cup matches held in the US . Krysinsky also served as the Head Men’s Soccer Coach at his alma mater, Point Park University, where he led the Pioneers to the first-ever winning seasons and playoff berths (1996-98); head Coach of North Catholic boys (2007-08), associate head Coach of Shady Side Academy boys (2009-2014).