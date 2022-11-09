PIAA Boys Soccer First Round Scoreboard (11/8/2022)




The 2022 PIAA Boys Soccer tournament got underway on Tuesday, as 11 schools from the WPIAL (District 7) looked to extend their seasons with the hopes of making it to the Championship round at Mechanicsburg.

Of the 11 teams from the WPIAL, six advanced to Saturday’s quarterfinal round.

PIAA Tournament Schedule (WPIAL – District 7 teams)

Tuesday, November 8, 2022 – First Round

4A

Class 4A Bracket

FINAL: Warwick 1, Pine-Richland 1(Warwick wins Penalty Kick Shootout, 3-2)

FINAL: Seneca Valley 7, State College 3

3A

Class 3A Bracket

FINAL: Moon 3Palmyra 2

FINAL: Umbridge 7, Bradford 0

FINAL: Erie Cathedral Prep 2, Plum 0

2A

Class 2A Bracket

FINAL: Harbor Creek 1, Deer Lakes 1 (Harbor Creek Advances on penalty kicks)

FINAL: Bedford 5, Beaver 0

FINAL: Mercyhurst Prep 3, Quaker Valley 3 (Mercyhurst Prep wins 5-4 on PKs)

1A

Class 1A Bracket

FINAL: Winchester Thurston 9United 0

FINAL: Charleroi 2Karns City 0

FINAL: Eden Christian 2Seneca 0

Saturday, November 12, 2022 – Quarterfinal Round

4A

Seneca Valley vs Central Dauphin / Spring Ford Winner

3A

Moon vs Cathedral Prep

Umbridge vs Hershey / Furness Winner

1A

Winchester Thurston vs Eden Catholic

Charleroi vs. McConnellsburg/Mt. Calvary Winner

Tuesday, November 15, 2022 – Semifinal Round

Regional Sites (TBA)

Friday, November 18, 2022 – Championship Games – Mechanicsburg, PA
Saturday, November 19, 2022 – Championship Games – Mechanicsburg, PA




