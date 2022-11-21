PIAA announces quarterfinal sites, times for state football Playoffs

By:



WPIAL Class 5A Champion Pine-Richland will host a state quarterfinal in the PIAA football Playoffs this week while 6A Winner North Allegheny starts on the road.

City League Champion Westinghouse also drew a home game when the PIAA announced sites and times for the next round of the state playoffs.

Pine-Richland will host District 10’s Cathedral Prep at 7 pm Friday. North Allegheny visits District 6 Champion State College at 7 pm Friday. Westinghouse hosts District 10 Champion Farrell in the Class 2A bracket at 1 pm Saturday at Cupples Stadium.

The WPIAL’s two big-school classifications start the state Playoffs this week. The four smaller classes have WPIAL Championship games Friday at Acrisure Stadium.

PIAA football Playoffs

Quarterfinals

Class 6A

North Allegheny (11-1) at State College (12-0), 7 pm Friday

#Manheim Township (9-3) at Harrisburg (9-2) at 1 pm Saturday

Parkland (9-4) vs. St. Joseph’s Prep (9-1) at Liberty, 1 pm Saturday

^Central Bucks West (9-4) at Garnet Valley (12-0), 7 p.m. Friday

Class 5A

Cathedral Prep (8-2) at Pine-Richland (10-3), 7 pm Friday

#Cocalico (9-4) at Exeter Township (12-0), 7 pm Friday

Imhotep Charter (9-1) vs. Whitehall (8-5) at Germantown Super Site, 1 pm Saturday

^West Chester Rustin (11-1) at Upper Dublin (13-0), 7 pm Friday

Class 4A

*Aliquippa (11-0) vs. Central Valley (11-1) at Acrisure Stadium, 8 pm Friday

Meadville (12-1) vs. Allentown Central Catholic (8-5) at Bald Eagle Area, 7 pm Friday

Bonner-Prendergast (11-1) vs. Crestwood (12-1) at Northeast Super Site, 1 pm Saturday

#Manheim Central (10-1) at Bishop McDevitt, 6 pm Friday

Class 3A

*Belle Vernon (9-2) vs. Avonworth (11-1) at Acrisure Stadium, 5 pm Friday

Martinsburg Central (11-2) at Grove City (9-3), 7 pm Friday

Wyomissing (12-0) at Danville (13-0), 7 pm Friday

Neumann Goretti (8-3) vs. Northwestern Lehigh (11-2) at South Philadelphia Super Site, 1 pm Saturday

Class 2A

*Steel Valley (11-0) vs. Beaver Falls (11-1) at Acrisure Stadium, 2 pm Friday

Farrell (10-1) at Westinghouse (12-0) at Cupples Stadium, 1 pm Saturday

Bishop Guilfoyle (10-3) vs. Southern Columbia (10-3) at Mansion Park, 7 pm Friday

Executive Education (8-3) at Camp Hill Trinity (9-4), 7 pm Friday

Class A

*Bishop Canevin (12-1) vs. Union (10-3) at Acrisure Stadium, 11 am Friday

Port Allegany (11-1) vs. Reynolds (11-1) at Bradford, 7 pm Friday

Northern Cambria (10-3) vs. Canton (11-1) at Mansion Park, 5 pm Friday

Northern Lehigh (12-1) at Steelton-Highspire (11-1), 1 pm Saturday

*WPIAL Championship

#District 3 Championship

^District 1 Championship

