Physical Fitness for People With a Visual Impairment

From a young age, people with disabilities are deterred from physical activity. Everyone needs physical activity, though, and a visual impairment shouldn’t prevent you from living a healthy life.

What Does It Mean to Be Visually Impaired? Visual impairment describes any vision loss. A Spectrum of visual impairments affects millions in the US At one end are refractive errors, like nearsightedness or farsightedness. At the other end is blindness. Low vision falls in the middle. It’s often caused by age-related macular degeneration or diabetic retinopathy. The condition is most common in adults over 45. Low vision can include: Loss of peripheral vision

Night blindness

Blurry vision

Blind spots

Hazy vision

Fitness, Disabilities, and Visual Impairments People with disabilities like visual impairments are less likely to be physically active. People with disabilities have a 50% greater risk of chronic diseases like diabetes and heart disease due to inactivity. Many barriers prevent people with vision impairments from exercising. Sometimes, the barrier is that they aren’t taught to be physically active as a child and are instead omitted from physical activities because of their disability. Anyone, regardless of disability, can struggle to be active because of a lack of time, energy, and motivation. Common barriers for people with a visual impairment also include: Inadequate transportation

Fear of injury

Lack of helpful resources

Difficulty learning new activities