PHU girls soccer lean is their secret weapon

TAMPA, Fla. — The Palm Harbor University girl’s soccer Captain Payton Porter may not be able to play the last few games of her final season, she Tore her ACL in December in the first half of the Champions league final against Tampa Catholic.

The Lady Canes took home that Champions league tournament title, a tournament new to girls’ soccer..it was an all-boys tournament for the past five years.

When they were asked what was the driving force of this year’s success, they said it was number 7.

“Me as a player, as a soccer player all my life, I’ve always been injured by different kinds of injuries,” She told Spectrum Sports Katya Guillaume. “But it’s been able to play through I’m that person that likes to play through injuries and it’s rough not having control over this one.”

Head Coach Randy Irick said, “It was tough and it was one of those things where, you don’t want it to happen to anybody but if there’s one person that you know can use that negative into a positive and turn it into something that can help this team, it is Payton Porter.”

They said no one can replace her on the field.

“I mean, you just don’t replace her heart and soul. Not really by one person either. I mean that’s what made her the captain,” Irick.

Spend just an hour with this team, you’ll easily see the hunger and drive to want to bring home the team’s 7th title home…they train for it in a fun way.

Porter added, “We do seven passes, seven goals, everything seven. We have six state championships as of right now and this year, we’re all set that it’s going to be seven. I fully in my heart believe that it’s going to be seven, and everything from here on out is going to be seven.”

Irick mentioned, “All 24 of our girls are gonna be the reason why we’re successful.”

Irick said, “Being the first Champion means a lot to us just being able to say no one can remove that PHU Lady Canes Trophy or statement on that trophy. So is the reward that the girl deserved. Now it’s the next step is the number seven state championship.”

PHU is confident that they’ll be able to hoist up that trophy, they are currently undefeated on the season. Porter will be right there, on the sidelines, cheering on her team.

“To Coach these girls through the state Championship and be there for them on the field, off the field I’ll always be for them, but on the field is a totally different story.”

When they were asked what was the driving force of this year's success, they said it was number 7.

Irick said their first game of the season they won 7-1. It was probably not the plan and they know that was luck but they are putting in hard work every day, every week because they understand that they have a target on their backs. Irick said everyone wants to beat PHU, they know that, and it's their job to make sure that doesn't happen.

Irick said their first game of the season they won 7-1. It was probably not the plan and they know that was luck but they are putting in hard work every day, every week because they understand that they have a target on their backs. Irick said everyone wants to beat PHU, they know that, and it’s their job to make sure that doesn’t happen.