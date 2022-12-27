PH’s Trevyn Terry signs to Huntington for volleyball | Latest

BRUSHY PRAIRIE — It was a well-kept secret for months.

Nobody outside of Prairie Heights senior Trevyn Terry’s inner circle knew of her college plans athletically other than the fact that she had received a great opportunity to go somewhere and play volleyball.

Last Tuesday, Terry made official and public her chosen destination in front of friends, family and the media, signing with the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics program Huntington University.

“The whole community of the campus was really welcoming of me and I just felt really home,” Terry said. “Everyone was just really nice, and when I visited the volleyball team, I really connected with them and all the players. I just fit in as a part of the team.”

Her first official visit was in July, and said from that visit that she “knew that there was something really special about it,” but wanted to keep her decision secret until it was “set in stone,” or inked into paper.

“I wanted to keep it secret until it was made official,” Terry said. “I just wanted to make sure I was making the right decision before I put it out.”

Other schools interested in her were Trine, Grace College and Great Lakes Christian College, but it was the Foresters that had the most interest and won her over.

Fourth-year head Coach at Huntington, Kelsey Herber, said that she loved how versatile Terry was and how she could hit anywhere in the front row.

“I was definitely confident that we wanted her to be a part of our team,” Herber said. “That led to consistent conversations whether that was over the phone or via text, and we her come to campus for a visit but then also wanted her to play with us in a practice.”

Herber continued, “So she got to be fully immersed in our program, and to be honest with you, Anytime we’re bringing someone in and telling them to come practice with us, not an open gym but an actual in-season practice, there is definitely interest there.

Terry was a 3-year basketball player at Prairie Heights as well, but decided to sit out this season so that she can prepare for her Collegiate volleyball career.

“I’ve been weightlifting every day after school and then I’ve been going to train with Dick Powers more to keep me fundamentally fresh for college.”

Despite Terry not having a lot of right side experience, Herber said that she thinks she could excel in the position in college with her blocking ability due to her 6-feet-1-inch frame.

“Our best hitters in our conference are typically on the outside and so I need a good Blocker to shut them down,” Herber said. “And then she could be a consistent outlet from the Offensive side as well.”

Terry’s mother, Lisa, said that Trevyn is the fifth child of the family to play a sport collegiately and believes that Huntington is a good fit for her, not only because of Coach Herber, but of the Christian atmosphere as well.

“I was really impressed with [Herber]Lisa said. “A couple of times when she talked to Trevyn on the phone, she would pray with her, and I guess Christ just really shines out through the coach. I think that really hit Trevyn in a good way and just made her feel really comfortable about going there.

Faith proved to be a major factor in Trevyn’s career after college as well, choosing to pursue an academic path of faith.

“I’ll be studying youth ministry just because I’ve felt called to it and I think it could really help me in the future.”

Lisa added that she has seen her daughter grow in confidence through volleyball.

“It’s just been really exciting to watch her grow as a player and a person,” she said. “With her older siblings, she’s watched them compete and go on to be successful in college. They’ve just been good role models for her, and I think she;s ready to rise to the challenge.”

While she will only be entering her freshman year with the Foresters, Herber said that Trevyn may very well be seeing playing time right away.

“It’s one of those things where I tell players, ‘You come into the season, nothing is set in stone,’ and so she absolutely has an opportunity to earn a spot from the get go. It’s an all-out battle when we enter preseason to fight for those spots, and so I always get really excited as a Coach to watch that. But yes, I think she would have an opportunity to compete and contribute right away.”

Terry also said that she is grateful for the support of her family during her recruiting process and everyone that has gotten her to this point.

Terry will be joining two other players from the area, Angola’s Makailah Thompson, who just finished her sophomore season with the Foresters, and Lakewood Park’s Haley Kruse, who wrapped up her freshman season.