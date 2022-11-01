Photos: Western Christian vs. Sumner-Fredericksburg in Class 2A state volleyball quarterfinals

Western Christian’s Stella Winterfeld (right) hugs Western Christian’s Jocelyn Oostenink (5) as they celebrate their 2A quarterfinal win over the Sumner-Fredericksburg Cougars at the 2022 State Volleyball Tournament in Coralville, Iowa, Tuesday, November 1, 2022. Western Christian won 3 -1. (Jim Slosiarek/The Gazette)

Sumner-Fredericksburg’s Brielle Volker (9) celebrates a Cougars point during their 2A quarterfinal match against Western Christian at the 2022 State Volleyball Tournament in Coralville, Iowa, Tuesday, November 1, 2022. Western Christian won 3-1. (Jim Slosiarek/The Gazette)

Western Christian’s Abby VerBurg (3) hits into the block of Sumner-Fredericksburg’s Alexa Buhman (3) during their 2A quarterfinal match at the 2022 State Volleyball Tournament in Coralville, Iowa, Tuesday, November 1, 2022. Western Christian won 3-1. (Jim Slosiarek/The Gazette)

Sumner-Fredericksburg’s Alexa Buhman (3) sets during their 2A quarterfinal match against Western Christian at the 2022 State Volleyball Tournament in Coralville, Iowa, Tuesday, November 1, 2022. Western Christian won 3-1. (Jim Slosiarek/The Gazette)

Western Christian’s Stella Winterfeld (4) digs during their 2A quarterfinal match against Sumner-Fredericksburg at the 2022 State Volleyball Tournament in Coralville, Iowa, Tuesday, November 1, 2022. (Jim Slosiarek/The Gazette)

Sumner-Fredericksburg head Coach Sarah Buhman cheers on her Cougars during their 2A quarterfinal match against Western Christian at the 2022 State Volleyball Tournament in Coralville, Iowa, Tuesday, November 1, 2022. (Jim Slosiarek/The Gazette)

Western Christian’s Jocelyn Oostenink (5) celebrates a Wolfpack point during their 2A quarterfinal match against Sumner-Fredericksburg at the 2022 State Volleyball Tournament in Coralville, Iowa, Tuesday, November 1, 2022. (Jim Slosiarek/The Gazette)

Western Christian head Coach Tammi Veerbeek encourages her players during their 2A quarterfinal match against Sumner-Fredericksburg at the 2022 State Volleyball Tournament in Coralville, Iowa, Tuesday, November 1, 2022. (Jim Slosiarek/The Gazette)

Sumner-Fredericksburg’s Morgan Block (11) attacks during their 2A quarterfinal match against Western Christian at the 2022 State Volleyball Tournament in Coralville, Iowa, Tuesday, November 1, 2022. (Jim Slosiarek/The Gazette)

Sumner-Fredericksburg’s Morgan Block (11) reacts after a touch was not called against the Western Christian Wolfpack during their 2A quarterfinal match at the 2022 State Volleyball Tournament in Coralville, Iowa, Tuesday, November 1, 2022. (Jim Slosiarek/The Gazette)

Sumner-Fredericksburg head Coach Sarah Buhman gives instructions to her players during their 2A quarterfinal match against Western Christian at the 2022 State Volleyball Tournament in Coralville, Iowa, Tuesday, November 1, 2022. (Jim Slosiarek/The Gazette)

Western Christian’s Stella Winterfeld (4) attacks away from Sumner-Fredericksburg’s Morgan Block (11) during their 2A quarterfinal match at the 2022 State Volleyball Tournament in Coralville, Iowa, Tuesday, November 1, 2022. (Jim Slosiarek/The Gazette)

Western Christian’s Stella Winterfeld (4) congratulates Haley Wielenga (0) for an ace serve during their 2A quarterfinal match against Sumner-Fredericksburg at the 2022 State Volleyball Tournament in Coralville, Iowa, Tuesday, November 1, 2022. (Jim Slosiarek/The Gazette )

Western Christian’s Stella Winterfeld (4) tries for a roll shot away from Sumner-Fredericksburg’s Morgan Block (11) during their 2A quarterfinal match at the 2022 State Volleyball Tournament in Coralville, Iowa, Tuesday, November 1, 2022. (Jim Slosiarek/The Gazette)

Western Christian’s Abby VerBurg (3) hits over the blocks of Sumner-Fredericksburg’s Alexa Buhman (3) and Addi Murray (13) during their 2A quarterfinal match at the 2022 State Volleyball Tournament in Coralville, Iowa, Tuesday, November 1, 2022. ( Jim Slosiarek/The Gazette)

Sumner-Fredericksburg’s Payten Seehase (6) attacks into the block of Western Christian’s Jaiden Groeneweg (7) and Shayna Van Dyken (8) during their 2A quarterfinal match at the 2022 State Volleyball Tournament in Coralville, Iowa, Tuesday, November 1, 2022. (Jim Slosiarek/The Gazette)

Sumner-Fredericksburg’s Isabelle Elliott (17) attacks over the block of Western Christian’s Stella Winterfeld (4) and Hannah Broek (right) during their 2A quarterfinal match at the 2022 State Volleyball Tournament in Coralville, Iowa, Tuesday, November 1, 2022. ( Jim Slosiarek/The Gazette)

Western Christian’s Stella Winterfeld (right) digs in front of Taylor Statema (10) during their 2A quarterfinal match against Sumner-Fredericksburg at the 2022 State Volleyball Tournament in Coralville, Iowa, Tuesday, November 1, 2022. (Jim Slosiarek/The Gazette)

Western Christian’s Shae Reitsma (11) slaps after not being able to come up with the dig of a Sumner-Fredericksburg Cougars serve during their 2A quarterfinal match at the 2022 State Volleyball Tournament in Coralville, Iowa, Tuesday, November 1, 2022. (Jim Slosiarek/The Gazette)

Western Christian’s Shae Reitsma (11) tries to come up with the dig of a Sumner-Fredericksburg Cougars serve during their 2A quarterfinal match at the 2022 State Volleyball Tournament in Coralville, Iowa, Tuesday, November 1, 2022. (Jim Slosiarek/The Gazette )

Sumner-Fredericksburg players including Alexa Buhman (right) celebrate a Cougars point during their 2A quarterfinal match against the Western Christian Wolfpack at the 2022 State Volleyball Tournament in Coralville, Iowa, Tuesday, November 1, 2022. (Jim Slosiarek/The Gazette)

Western Christian beat Sumner-Fredericksburg in a Class 2A Iowa high school state volleyball quarterfinal at Xtream Arena in Coralville on Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022.