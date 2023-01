The University of New Mexico Women’s basketball team celebrates after beating Colorado State 64-59 at the Pit in Albuquerque on Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. (Roberto E. Rosales/Albuquerque Journal) UNM Lobo’s Aniyah Augmon, left, attempts a shot over Colorado State’s Destiny Thurman during their game at the Pit in Albuquerque on Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. (Roberto E. Rosales/Albuquerque Journal) Lobo’s Shaiquel McGruder, left, fights for the loose ball against Colorado State’s Hannah Ronsiek at the UNM Pit in Albuquerque on Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. (Roberto E. Rosales/Albuquerque Journal) UNM Lobo’s Amaya Brown, right, attempts a shot over Colorado State Ram’s Cailyn Crocker during their game at the UNM Pit in Albuquerque on Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. (Roberto E. Rosales/Albuquerque Journal) UNM Lobo’s Aniyah Augmon, left, scrambles for the loose ball against Colorado State’s Destiny Thurman at the UNM Pit in Albuquerque on Thursday, Jan. 26. 2023. (Roberto E. Rosales/Albuquerque Journal)

