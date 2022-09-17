PHOTOS: The 2022 Warren Jaques Committee Golf Outing was a ‘who’s who’ in participants and volunteers
The 2022 Warren Jaques Committee Golf Outing recently took place under sunny, blue skies that served as a Spotlight for 105 Golfers and a host of volunteers who made the annual event a Smashing success, according to golf chairman Mike McHugh.
The outing, which took place at Pebble Creek Golf Club in Colts Neck, NJ, was attended by five former Jaques winners, including Tom Walsh (Augustinian Academy, 1954), Dan McDermott (Curtis, 1962), Bobby Fisher (Curtis, 1963) , John Semerad (Monsignor Farrell, 1975) and Ryan Woods (St. Peter’s, 2008). Woods, of course, is the Eagles’ new varsity basketball coach as well.
McHugh, meanwhile, said Thursday’s outing wouldn’t have been possible without the collaborative efforts of many, including Jaques chairman and former Curtis boys’ varsity Coach Tim Gannon, raffle chairman Tony Locasto and Sponsor chairman Bob Newman.
In addition, other volunteers included CYO County Coordinator Mike Neely; Moore Catholic freshman and St. Charles CYO Coach Sly Willis; St. Charles CYO Coach and former Notre Dame Academy star Rose Bruno; former CYO County Coordinator and Jaques committee member Tony Navarino; Shootin’ School Proprietor and former Susan Wagner and Stevens Tech star Anthony Passalacqua and former NDA star and coach, as well as Wagner College hoops star, Maureen Hannafin.
“They were all fantastic,” praised McHugh.
For the second year in a row, the foursome of Bob Higgins, Pat McDermott, Joe Longobardi and Steve McGee placed first after shooting 14-under par.
Closest to the pin honors went to Denis Driscoll, Mike Reardon, Mike Sanborn and John Jastremski. The men’s and women’s longest drives went to Reardon and Marianne Fabozzi.
The 18th Hole Trophy, dubbed “The Murph,” is named in memory of former District Attorney William Murphy, who was extremely active with the Jaques Committee for years before he passed away in 2010. This year’s recipient is St. Peter’s golf/assistant basketball Coach Mike Sanborn, who also played for the Eagles before graduating in 1983.
McHugh said the Jaques Golf Committee, through Raffles and a 50/50, will Donate its half of Thursday’s proceeds — a total of $1,500 — to the children of recently deceased Port Authority Police Officer and Snug Harbor Little League president Anthony Varvaro.
According to McHugh, numerous schools from the Island were represented by either a coach, former coach or ex-players from the 1950s to today.
“We’d like to thank all who played (in the golf outing) and, of course, our sponsors,” added McHugh. “Our sponsors included JAG-ONE Physical Therapy, Wingate Foundation, Song Bird Foundation, Ho Brah, Kettle Black, Tom Quinlan and many, many others from all over Staten island.”
