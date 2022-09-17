PHOTOS: The 2022 Warren Jaques Committee Golf Outing was a ‘who’s who’ in participants and volunteers

The 2022 Warren Jaques Committee Golf Outing recently took place under sunny, blue skies that served as a Spotlight for 105 Golfers and a host of volunteers who made the annual event a Smashing success, according to golf chairman Mike McHugh.

The outing, which took place at Pebble Creek Golf Club in Colts Neck, NJ, was attended by five former Jaques winners, including Tom Walsh (Augustinian Academy, 1954), Dan McDermott (Curtis, 1962), Bobby Fisher (Curtis, 1963) , John Semerad (Monsignor Farrell, 1975) and Ryan Woods (St. Peter’s, 2008). Woods, of course, is the Eagles’ new varsity basketball coach as well.

McHugh, meanwhile, said Thursday’s outing wouldn’t have been possible without the collaborative efforts of many, including Jaques chairman and former Curtis boys’ varsity Coach Tim Gannon, raffle chairman Tony Locasto and Sponsor chairman Bob Newman.

The annual Warren Jaques Committee Golf Outing took place on Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022 at Pebble Creek Golf Club in Colts Neck, NJ (Courtesy of Mike McHugh)

In addition, other volunteers included CYO County Coordinator Mike Neely; Moore Catholic freshman and St. Charles CYO Coach Sly Willis; St. Charles CYO Coach and former Notre Dame Academy star Rose Bruno; former CYO County Coordinator and Jaques committee member Tony Navarino; Shootin’ School Proprietor and former Susan Wagner and Stevens Tech star Anthony Passalacqua and former NDA star and coach, as well as Wagner College hoops star, Maureen Hannafin.

“They were all fantastic,” praised McHugh.

For the second year in a row, the foursome of Bob Higgins, Pat McDermott, Joe Longobardi and Steve McGee placed first after shooting 14-under par.

Warren Jaques Committee chairman and former Curtis boys’ varsity Coach Tim Gannon, left, is joined by another coaching legend in recently retired St. Peter’s varsity Coach Charlie Driscoll at the annual Jaques Committee Golf Outing on Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022. (Courtesy of Mike McHugh)

Closest to the pin honors went to Denis Driscoll, Mike Reardon, Mike Sanborn and John Jastremski. The men’s and women’s longest drives went to Reardon and Marianne Fabozzi.

The 18th Hole Trophy, dubbed “The Murph,” is named in memory of former District Attorney William Murphy, who was extremely active with the Jaques Committee for years before he passed away in 2010. This year’s recipient is St. Peter’s golf/assistant basketball Coach Mike Sanborn, who also played for the Eagles before graduating in 1983.

McHugh said the Jaques Golf Committee, through Raffles and a 50/50, will Donate its half of Thursday’s proceeds — a total of $1,500 — to the children of recently deceased Port Authority Police Officer and Snug Harbor Little League president Anthony Varvaro.

Warren Jaques Committee Golf Outing chairman Mike McHugh, center, is joined by several of the event’s volunteers, including, left to right, Anthony Passalacqua, Maureen Hannafin, Rose Bruno and Sly Willis. (Courtesy of Geralyn McHugh)

According to McHugh, numerous schools from the Island were represented by either a coach, former coach or ex-players from the 1950s to today.

“We’d like to thank all who played (in the golf outing) and, of course, our sponsors,” added McHugh. “Our sponsors included JAG-ONE Physical Therapy, Wingate Foundation, Song Bird Foundation, Ho Brah, Kettle Black, Tom Quinlan and many, many others from all over Staten island.”

Warren Jaques Committee Golf Outing chairman Mike McHugh, right, is joined by, left to right, Troy McGhie, Brian Lawless and Gary Connors during the annual outing at Pebble Creek Golf Club in Colts Neck, NJ (Courtesy of Geralyn McHugh)

St. Peter’s golf/assistant basketball Coach and former Eagles’ hoopster Mike Sanborn is joined by Jaques Committee member Kathy Murphy after being named the 2022 recipient of “The Murph” award. The award was named in memory of Murphy’s husband, former District Attorney William Murphy. (Courtesy of Mike McHugh)

Warren Jaques Committee Golf Outing chairman Mike McHugh, right, is joined by his sister, Geralyn McHugh, during the annual outing at Pebble Creek Golf Club in Colts Neck, NJ, on Sept. 15, 2022. (Courtesy of Mike McHugh)