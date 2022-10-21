Photos: Reeths-Puffer boys soccer defeats Spring Lake in D2 district championship game

COOPERSVILLE, MI – The difference between the Reeths-Puffer and Spring Lake boys soccer teams proved to be a simple bounce of the ball Thursday night as the two teams competed for the Division 2 district championship from Coopersville High School.

After a scoreless first half, it appeared the contest was destined for a penalty kick finale, but a bad-luck bounce for the Lakers ended up allowing the Rockets to seal a narrow 1-0 win and their first district championship in three seasons.

With 23 minutes remaining in regulation, a shot towards the Spring Lake net inadvertently bounced off a defender’s head, past the keeper’s reach, and into the back of the net for the game’s only goal.

Reeths-Puffer (11-8-2) Advances to face the Winner of Forest Hills Northern (12-3-3) or Grand Rapids Northview (7-6-6) in the Division 2 regional semifinals on Tuesday at 5 pm from Cedar Springs High School.

The win caps off a wild week for the Rockets, who knocked off Allendale (3-0), Ludington (3-0) and Spring Lake (1-0) after ending the postseason at 8-8-2 overall.

Spring Lake ends the season 11-8-1 overall and defeated Coopersville (4-1) and Fruitport (2-0) in the district tournament.

MLive was at the down-to-the-wire battle between the Rockets and Lakers to document the action. Check out photos from the game in the gallery above. Click here for a direct link to the gallery.

