Photos of the year Capture Moments in sports, arts, politics, Everyday life

As we always do, we asked the Photographers of the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette to choose their favorite photos of the year just past. Here are their selections. Arkansas wide receiver Matt Landers (3) catches his second of two touchdowns as Ole Miss cornerback Miles Battle (6) defends Nov. 19, 2022, during the first quarter of the Razorbacks game at Reynolds Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Hank Layton) Brody Hill of Bentonville catches his breath at the finish after winning the 5-kilometer race on April 2, 2022, during the Bentonville Half Marathon. Hill ran the course in 16 minutes, 23 seconds. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Flip Putthoff) Reagan Adcock, 14, practices her Cruella-themed dance routine for her mom on Jan. 30, 2022, in the lobby of the ArcBest Performing Arts Center during a regional Masquerade dance competition that took place over the weekend in Fort Smith. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Hank Layton) Skaters take to the ice Feb. 6, 2022, at the Lawrence Plaza ice rink in Bentonville. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Charlie Kaijo) Patrons watch the movie Aug. 19, 2022, from lawn chairs behind their cars. The 112 Drive-In in Fayetteville was showing “The Wizard of Oz” and “Twister” before ceasing operation after 42 years. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Andy Shupe) Demonstrators hold images of Mahsa Amini to their faces in Protest of the Iranian regime Oct. 22, 2022, during a protest march that started at the Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville. Organizers gathered a crowd of 70 to 80 to march along Dickson Street following global outrage over the death of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old woman who was arrested for violating the country’s strict dress code requiring all women to wear religious headscarfs in public. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Charlie Kaijo) Eden Ross, 14, a student at Washington Junior High School in Bentonville, celebrates April 22, 2022, as Audrey Molen, a Deputy with the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, Awards a gold medal for winning the 30-meter power wheelchair race during the Special Olympics Area 3 Spring Games at Ramay Junior High School in Fayetteville. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Andy Shupe) Athena Sinclair, 2021 Miss Gay Arkansas America, performs for the crowd June 18, 2022, at the 2022 Northwest Arkansas Pride Weekend in the Walton Arts Center parking lot in Fayetteville. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Hank Layton) A member of the campus community at the University of Arkansas walks Sept. 20, 2022, while taking a selfie along Garland Avenue beneath the Arkansas Union on the university campus in Fayetteville. Unseasonably warm temperatures had descended upon the area. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Andy Shupe) A large crowd watches Aug. 26, 2022, as hot air balloons glow during the first day of Soar NWA at Drake Field in Fayetteville. The third annual two-day festival benefitted Open Avenues, a nonprofit that provides employment opportunities for people with disabilities. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Andy Shupe) A great blue Heron rests on a branch June 9, 2022, at Bob Kidd Lake near Prairie Grove. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Flip Putthoff) Parcita Freeman (right) hugs Cheri Taylor with the Fort Smith Police Department’s Crisis Intervention Unit on July 15, 2022, outside Freeman’s home in Fort Smith. While many cities in Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley saw violent crime surge in 2020 and continue in 2021, violent crime dropped significantly in Fort Smith during that time in large part because of efforts related to crisis intervention and de-escalation, according to the department . (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Hank Layton) Arkansas shortstop Marlene Friedman (right) celebrates April 26, 2022, with Coach Courtney Deifel after hitting a go-ahead, two-run home run during the sixth inning of the Razorbacks’ 3-2 win over Central Arkansas at Bogle Park in Fayetteville. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Andy Shupe) Derrick Maxey, owner of Maxey Signs, repaints lettering on April 15, 2022, on the awning above the entrance of Covenant Presbyterian Church in downtown Fort Smith. Maxey said he had a similar job to do later in the afternoon at a church in Alma, adding that both clients were looking for some touch-ups in preparation for their Good Friday and Easter weekend services. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Hank Layton) Stuart Gower-Jackson, director of operations for Pedal it Forward, rides a tall bike Nov. 3, 2022, at the organization’s facility in Rogers. The handmade bike was crafted by a local Maker from spare parts and two bicycles and donated to the organization. Pedal it Forward, which collects, repairs and redistributes bicycles for free or at a low cost to anyone who could not otherwise afford one, is seeking volunteers to help repair bicycles. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Andy Shupe) Firefighters work June 1, 2022, to extinguish a fire during a training Burn conducted by the Rogers Fire Department at two houses in the 1700 block of Walnut Street in Rogers. The houses were vacant and were donated to the city for training purposes. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Andy Shupe) Arkansas players celebrate June 12, 2022, at the end of the ninth inning during the NCAA Baseball Super Regional game 2 at Boshamer Stadium in Chapel Hill, NC (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Charlie Kaijo) Arkansas’ Michael Turner (12) forces out Alabama infielder Drew Williamson (18) May 24, 2022, during the fifth Inning of the SEC Baseball Tournament at the Hoover Metropolitan Stadium in Hoover, Ala. Arkansas fell to Alabama 4-3. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Charlie Kaijo) Greenland High School students sing and dance May 13, 2022, beneath a shower of water provided by a West Fork Fire Department engine during the school’s field day activities at Jonathan Ramey Memorial Stadium in Greenland. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Andy Shupe) John Hoffman, a maintenance worker for the West Fork Car Wash, cleans one of the wash’s bays Jan. 13, 2022, after a busy morning. The longtime car Wash features another mural of a large running Razorback with plans for several more in the works. Arkansas' Sophia Aragon (right) directs the ball upfield Sept. 22, 2022, as Auburn's Hayden Colson (20) defends during the first half of play at Razorback Field on the University of Arkansas campus in Fayetteville. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Andy Shupe) Longtime martial arts instructor Michael Felix (left) teaches sword fighting techniques June 17, 2022, to Jaycee Jeffs, 5, during the first of three summer day Camps for kids at Northwest Arkansas Martial Arts Academy in Fayetteville. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Andy Shupe)