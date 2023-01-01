Photos of the year Capture Moments in sports, arts, politics, Everyday life

Stuart Gower-Jackson, director of operations for Pedal it Forward, rides a tall bike Nov. 3, 2022, at the organization’s facility in Rogers. The handmade bike was crafted by a local Maker from spare parts and two bicycles and donated to the organization. Pedal it Forward, which collects, repairs and redistributes bicycles for free or at a low cost to anyone who could not otherwise afford one, is seeking volunteers to help repair bicycles. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Andy Shupe)

