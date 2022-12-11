Photos: No. 16 Iowa Women’s basketball vs. Minnesota

The Iowa Hawkeyes defeated the Minnesota Golden Gophers in a Women’s basketball game, 87-64, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Saturday with 8,946 fans attending the 8 pm game.

Iowa guard Kate Martin walked off the court early in the third quarter with an injury after colliding with Minnesota forward Alanna Micheaux before coming back on crutches to courtside in the same quarter. Initial X-rays indicate deep bone bruising, but she will receive a second round on Sunday or Monday.

Iowa head Coach Lisa Bluder became the Big Ten’s all-time leader in regular season conference wins with 234.

“Jan Jensen and Jenny Fitzgerald have been there for every single one of those Big Ten wins,” Bluder said. “So I don’t consider it my honor, I consider it ours.”

Iowa center Monika Czinano played against her sister, Maggie Czinano, for the first time in her collegiate career. Monika earned 22 points to Maggie’s four.

“I blocked her one time, and in my head I was like, ‘I can’t wait to bring that up later,'” Monika said.

Iowa guard Caitlin Clark earned a double-double with 32 points, nine assists, and 10 rebounds.

Clark and Czinano are closing in on 2,000 career points, with 1,967 and 1,947 points respectively.

The Hawkeyes will play the University of Northern Iowa next on Sunday, Dec. 18 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.