Photos: Meet The NFL Owner’s Daughter Who’s Making Headlines

GLENDALE, ARIZONA – AUGUST 20: Miss Kansas USA, Gracie Hunt walks on the field before the NFL preseason game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on August 20, 2021 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images) Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Life has been good for the Kansas City Chiefs organization as of late.

Kansas City, led by a generational quarterback in Patrick Mahomes, has already won one Super Bowl and the Chiefs will likely contend for several more in the years to come.

Chiefs ownership has to be pretty thrilled with how things are going.

Gracie Hunt, the daughter of the Chiefs owner, has certainly been trending on social media.

DENVER, CO – OCTOBER 17: (LR) Gracie Hunt and Brittany Matthews, girlfriend of quarterback Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs check out social media on the field before a game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High on October 17, 2019 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

Gracie Hunt, the daughter of Chiefs owner Clark Hunt, has tens of thousands of followers on social media.

She’s been going viral on social media heading into kickoff each week.

It’s good to be a Chiefs fan these days, that’s for sure.

Kansas City and Cincinnati are set to kick off at 4:25 pm ET on Sunday afternoon.

The game will air on CBS.