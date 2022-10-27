Photos: Lisbon vs. Sumner-Fredericksburg in Class 2A Iowa high school volleyball regional Finals

Members of the Sumner-Fredericksburg volleyball team celebrate after defeating the Lisbon Lions 3-1 during the 2A regional Finals at Center Point-Urbana High School in Center Point, Iowa on Wednesday, October 26, 2022. (Savannah Blake/The Gazette)

Lisbon volleyball Head Coach Lance Kamaus yells out to his players in the first round against Sumner-Fredericksburg during the 2A regional Finals at Center Point-Urbana High School in Center Point, Iowa on Wednesday, October 26, 2022. (Savannah Blake/The Gazette )

Lisbon Lions right side Karlee Luneckas (4) bumps the ball over to the Cougars side in the first round during the 2A regional Finals at Center Point-Urbana High School in Center Point, Iowa on Wednesday, October 26, 2022. (Savannah Blake/ The Gazette)

Cougars players celebrate after bringing the score to 5-0 in the first round against the Lions during the 2A regional Finals at Center Point-Urbana High School in Center Point, Iowa on Wednesday, October 26, 2022. (Savannah Blake/The Gazette)

Lisbon Lions middle hitter Ella Clark (3) hits the ball over to the Cougar side in the first round during the 2A regional Finals at Center Point-Urbana High School in Center Point, Iowa on Wednesday, October 26, 2022. (Savannah Blake/ The Gazette)

Lisbon Lions libero Addy Happel (5) runs and bumps the ball back over to Sumner-Fredericksburg in the second round during the 2A regional Finals at Center Point-Urbana High School in Center Point, Iowa on Wednesday, October 26, 2022. (Savannah Blake/The Gazette)

Sumner-Fredericksburg fans dog pile on top of Cougar volleyball players in celebration after defeating the Lisbon Lions during the 2A regional Finals at Center Point-Urbana High School in Center Point, Iowa on Wednesday, October 26, 2022. (Savannah Blake/The Gazette )

Lisbon Lions right side Karlee Luneckas (4), left, hugs Lisbon Lions defensive specialist Kaitlynn Hasselbusch (7) after losing to the Cougars 3-1 during the 2A regional Finals at Center Point-Urbana High School in Center Point, Iowa on Wednesday, October 26, 2022. (Savannah Blake/The Gazette)

Lisbon Lions outside hitter Peyton Robinson (11) bumps the ball over to the Cougars side in the first round during the 2A regional Finals at Center Point-Urbana High School in Center Point, Iowa on Wednesday, October 26, 2022. (Savannah Blake/ The Gazette)

Sumner-Fredericksburg Cougars outside hitter Alexa Buhman (3) celebrates after her and her teammates lead against the Lisbon Lions in the first round during the 2A regional Finals at Center Point-Urbana High School in Center Point, Iowa on Wednesday, October 26, 2022 .(Savannah Blake/The Gazette)

Lisbon Lions outside hitter Ava Czarnecki (8) kneels down to bump the ball over to the Cougars side in the second round during the 2A regional Finals at Center Point-Urbana High School in Center Point, Iowa on Wednesday, October 26, 2022. ( Savannah Blake/The Gazette)

Lisbon Lions middle hitter Jaime McFarlane (9) reaches up to hit the ball back over to the Cougars side in the second round during the 2A regional Finals at Center Point-Urbana High School in Center Point, Iowa on Wednesday, October 26, 2022. ( Savannah Blake/The Gazette)

Sumner-Fredericksburg Cougars outside hitter Alexa Buhman (3) reaches up to block the hit from Lisbon Lions outside hitter Peyton Robinson (11) in the second round during the 2A regional Finals at Center Point-Urbana High School in Center Point, Iowa on Wednesday , October 26, 2022. (Savannah Blake/The Gazette)

Lisbon coaching staff react as Lions outside hitter Ava Czarnecki (8) celebrates after getting a point against Sumner-Fredericksburg in the second round during the 2A regional Finals at Center Point-Urbana High School in Center Point, Iowa on Wednesday, October 26, 2022 .(Savannah Blake/The Gazette)

Lisbon Lions middle hitter Ella Clark (3) jumps up and hits the ball over to the Cougar side of the net in the first round during the 2A regional Finals at Center Point-Urbana High School in Center Point, Iowa on Wednesday, October 26 , 2022. (Savannah Blake/The Gazette)

Lison Lions Offensive hitter Mykala Luzum-Selmon (13) becomes emotional as she and her teammates watch members of the Sumner-Fredericksburg receive their banner for winning the 2A regional Finals at Center Point-Urbana High School in Center Point, Iowa on Wednesday, October 26, 2022. (Savannah Blake/The Gazette)

Sumner-Fredericksburg Cougars outside hitter Alexa Buhman (3) puts her hands up to block the hit from Lisbon Lions outside hitter Ava Czarnecki (8) in the first round during the 2A regional Finals at Center Point-Urbana High School in Center Point, Iowa on Wednesday, October 26, 2022. (Savannah Blake/The Gazette)

Sumner-Fredericksburg Cougars setter Payten Seehase (6) reaches up to block the hit as Lisbon Lions right side hitter Blair Baltes (6) hits the ball into the net in the second round during the 2A regional Finals at Center Point-Urbana High School in Center Point, Iowa on Wednesday, October 26, 2022. (Savannah Blake/The Gazette)

Lisbon Lions outside hitter Peyton Robinson (11) jumps up to stop the hit from Sumner-Fredericksburg, but misses in the third round during the 2A regional Finals at Center Point-Urbana High School in Center Point, Iowa on Wednesday, October 26, 2022 .(Savannah Blake/The Gazette)

Lisbon Lions libero Addy Happel (5) and Lisbon Lions setter Kali Nelson (2) both dive to save the hit from Sumner-Fredericksburg, but are not able to Redeem the point in the third round during the 2A regional Finals at Center Point-Urbana High School in Center Point, Iowa on Wednesday, October 26, 2022. (Savannah Blake/The Gazette)

Lisbon Lions outside hitter Peyton Robinson (11) and teammate Lisbon Lions right side Karlee Luneckas (4) raise their hands in celebration after scoring a point over Sumner-Fredericksburg in the second round during the 2A regional Finals at Center Point-Urbana High School in Center Point, Iowa on Wednesday, October 26, 2022. (Savannah Blake/The Gazette)

Lisbon Lions outside hitter Peyton Robinson (11) kneels down to save the ball and bump it over to the Cougar side to assist in getting a point for the Lion in the first round during the 2A regional Finals at Center Point-Urbana High School in Center Point, Iowa on Wednesday, October 26, 2022. (Savannah Blake/The Gazette)

Sumner-Fredericksburg Cougars middle hitter Addi Murray (13) and Sumner-Fredericksburg Cougars outside hitter Alexa Buhman (3) put their hands up to block the hit from Lisbon Lions outside hitter Peyton Robinson (11) in the second round during the 2A regional Finals at Center Point-Urbana High School in Center Point, Iowa on Wednesday, October 26, 2022. (Savannah Blake/The Gazette)

Lisbon Lions right side hitter Blair Baltes (6) becomes emotional as she hugs teammate Lisbon Lions right side Karlee Luneckas (4) after falling to the Sumner-Fredericksburg Cougars 3-1 during the 2A regional Finals at Center Point-Urbana High School in Center Point, Iowa on Wednesday, October 26, 2022. (Savannah Blake/The Gazette)