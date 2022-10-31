PHOTOS: Indiana Women’s Basketball Gets New Team Center

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — In June 2022, the Indiana Women’s basketball program announced their team center would be getting a renovation inside Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall thanks in part due to Women’s Excellence, an initiative to lift up the 13 Women’s varsity sports at Indiana.

“This is an exciting time for our program with the commitment to the renovation of our game day team center,” Indiana head Coach Teri Moren said.

