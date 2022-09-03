PHOTOS: Highlights from the Kernel Bowl volleyball match against the Huron Tigers – Mitchell Republic

MITCHELL — Here are 30 photos from a class AA volleyball match between the Huron Tigers and the Mitchell Kernels on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, at Mitchell High School.

1/30: Action from a class AA volleyball match between the Huron Tigers and the Mitchell Kernels on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, at the Mitchell High School.

2/30: Action from a class AA volleyball match between the Huron Tigers and the Mitchell Kernels on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, at the Mitchell High School.

3/30: Action from a class AA volleyball match between the Huron Tigers and the Mitchell Kernels on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, at the Mitchell High School.

4/30: Action from a class AA volleyball match between the Huron Tigers and the Mitchell Kernels on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, at the Mitchell High School.

5/30: Action from a class AA volleyball match between the Huron Tigers and the Mitchell Kernels on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, at the Mitchell High School.

6/30: Action from a class AA volleyball match between the Huron Tigers and the Mitchell Kernels on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, at the Mitchell High School.

7/30: Action from a class AA volleyball match between the Huron Tigers and the Mitchell Kernels on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, at the Mitchell High School.

8/30: Action from a class AA volleyball match between the Huron Tigers and the Mitchell Kernels on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, at the Mitchell High School.

9/30: Action from a class AA volleyball match between the Huron Tigers and the Mitchell Kernels on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, at the Mitchell High School.

10/30: Action from a class AA volleyball match between the Huron Tigers and the Mitchell Kernels on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, at the Mitchell High School.

11/30: Action from a class AA volleyball match between the Huron Tigers and the Mitchell Kernels on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, at the Mitchell High School.

12/30: Action from a class AA volleyball match between the Huron Tigers and the Mitchell Kernels on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, at the Mitchell High School.

13/30: Action from a class AA volleyball match between the Huron Tigers and the Mitchell Kernels on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, at the Mitchell High School.

14/30: Action from a class AA volleyball match between the Huron Tigers and the Mitchell Kernels on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, at the Mitchell High School.

15/30: Action from a class AA volleyball match between the Huron Tigers and the Mitchell Kernels on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, at the Mitchell High School.

16/30: Action from a class AA volleyball match between the Huron Tigers and the Mitchell Kernels on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, at the Mitchell High School.

17/30: Action from a class AA volleyball match between the Huron Tigers and the Mitchell Kernels on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, at the Mitchell High School.

18/30: Action from a class AA volleyball match between the Huron Tigers and the Mitchell Kernels on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, at the Mitchell High School.

19/30: Action from a class AA volleyball match between the Huron Tigers and the Mitchell Kernels on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, at the Mitchell High School.

20/30: Action from a class AA volleyball match between the Huron Tigers and the Mitchell Kernels on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, at the Mitchell High School.

21/30: Action from a class AA volleyball match between the Huron Tigers and the Mitchell Kernels on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, at the Mitchell High School.

22/30: Action from a class AA volleyball match between the Huron Tigers and the Mitchell Kernels on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, at the Mitchell High School.

23/30: Action from a class AA volleyball match between the Huron Tigers and the Mitchell Kernels on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, at the Mitchell High School.

24/30: Action from a class AA volleyball match between the Huron Tigers and the Mitchell Kernels on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, at the Mitchell High School.

25/30: Action from a class AA volleyball match between the Huron Tigers and the Mitchell Kernels on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, at the Mitchell High School.

26/30: Action from a class AA volleyball match between the Huron Tigers and the Mitchell Kernels on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, at the Mitchell High School.

27/30: Action from a class AA volleyball match between the Huron Tigers and the Mitchell Kernels on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, at the Mitchell High School.

28/30: Action from a class AA volleyball match between the Huron Tigers and the Mitchell Kernels on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, at the Mitchell High School.

29/30: Action from a class AA volleyball match between the Huron Tigers and the Mitchell Kernels on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, at the Mitchell High School.

30/30: Action from a class AA volleyball match between the Huron Tigers and the Mitchell Kernels on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, at the Mitchell High School.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button