PHOTOS: Hayden volleyball drops second straight match

Hayden senior Tessa Booco gets under the ball to set up her teammates against Moffat County on Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022.

Andy Bockelman/Craig Press

The Hayden girls volleyball drove along US Highway 40 on Tuesday, Sept. 13, to take on Moffat County in Craig.

The battle lasted four sets with the Tigers losing 3-1 and taking a second consecutive loss, bringing their season record to 5-4.

The girls have only played three league games so far this year, dropping two and winning one, all in straight sets.

The Tigers look to even their league record when they travel to Walden for a game against North Park on Friday, Sept. 16.









































