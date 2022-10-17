Photos: FSU football’s season so far

It’s been a season of Highs and Lows for Florida State football so far, with dramatic Moments playing out either in positive (an extra point block to beat LSU in New Orleans) or frustrating (a comeback vs. Clemson falling short in the fourth quarter. )

Throughout the year, photographer Charles Mays has been on the sidelines and field for some of the biggest Moments of 2022, capturing it all for Tomahawk Nation.

In his words and through his photos, here’s a look at the season so far.

Hello, I am Charles Mays and it is my pleasure to bring you photos from the games I am able to work. I want to give a special thanks to Gwyn Rhodes for introducing me to the fold, and to Perry Kostidakis for allowing me to come on in. I reside in Powell, TN which is a part of Metro Knoxville, Tennessee. Traveling to and shooting Noles games is my greatest passion. There is nothing like being in the great environment of Doak Campbell Stadium.

Florida State vs. LSU



Grid View













This will always be very high on my list, as it was my first football game shooting for Tomahawk Nation. The atmosphere in Caesars Superdome in New Orleans was all that you could ask for. From Pokey Wilson’s one handed Touchdown catch, to the blocked extra point by Shyheim Brown that sealed the win, this game had it all. Noles Conquer Bayou Country.

Florida State at Louisville



Grid View













Friday night under the lights in Louisville proved how determined this FSU bunch is. The Noles debuted their Icy Whites, and QB Tate Rodemaker showed just how cool he was that night. The “ok” Louisville crowd wasn’t enough to rattle what FSU came to do.

Florida State vs. Boston College



Grid View













Saturday night in Doak Campbell!! The atmosphere was electric from the time Chief Osceola and Renegade Planted the Spear throughout the game. One of my favorite things to do is scan the crowd and see the passion and enjoyment on the faces of fans. Doak Campbell is a very special place. How can anyone not want to be in that legendary setting?

Florida State vs. Wake Forest





Grid View













After a tough week for a lot of Floridians from Hurricane Ian, the atmosphere inside Doak Campbell was unwavering. The efforts of many across the Seminole fanbase and administration showed why FSU is a great overall Family. The results of the game were not on the good side, but the fight carried on. Oh yeah, was it confirmed that we had enough food for Clawson and his guys? I would have hated for them to go hungry.

Florida State vs. Clemson



Grid View













In front of a great crowd and the whole country watching on ABC, the Clemson Tigers made their way down to Doak Campbell. My big takeaway was the fight and that giving up is never in the minds of this football team. No matter the outcome, I always enjoy my time doing what I do. A special Shoutout to The Great Holly Rowe! She was super nice and let me, a lifelong fan, grab a selfie with her. Go Noles!

